Police Blotter: Rape, spousal abuse and child abuse

This report covers incidents from May 4 to May 11 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Monday, May 4

Grand theft of a bicycle, possession of a non-firearm weapon at a university, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools at 7:53 a.m. were reported at 44 Olmstead Road (Escondido Village Studio 5). The incident was cleared by arrest.

A student safety report and simple assault to commit rape between April 23 and April 24 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 7:00 p.m. on May 3 and 9:00 a.m. on May 4 was reported at 251 Governors Avenue South (Governor’s Corner – Griffin House).

Possession of a firearm at a university at 2:31 p.m. was reported at 726 Serra Street (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building C).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 5:00 p.m. on April 30 and 10:00 a.m. on May 1 was reported at 673 Escondido Road (Kimball Hall).

Identity theft by use of an identification card between June 1, 2025 and 2:37 p.m. on May 4 was reported at 69 Olmsted Road (Escondido Village 2 – Building 69).

A student safety report involving stalking was reported on April 18. The incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 2:15 p.m. on April 24 and 2:00 p.m. on May 1 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Graduate School of Business – Knight Management Center).

Vandalism of $400 or more and trespassing between 9:00 a.m. on April 29 and 5:58 p.m. on May 4 were reported at 761 Dolores Street.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reports of grand theft of a bicycle, possession of a non-firearm weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools, the report of assault to commit rape, the report of a possession of a firearm and the report of stalking.

Tuesday, May 5

Disorderly conduct involving loitering on private property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools at 2:18 p.m. were reported at 489 Arguello Way (Arillaga Family Dining Commons). This incident was cleared by an arrest on a felony warrant.

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Wallenberg Hall – Building 160).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:10 and 4:40 p.m. was reported at 473 Via Ortega (Jerry Yang and Akiko Yamazaki Environment and Energy Building – Y2E2).

Vandalism of less than $400 at 12:29 p.m. was reported at 1047 Campus Drive (Sigma Phi Epsilon).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reports of disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Wednesday, May 6

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 5 was reported at 520 Lasuen Mall (Old Union).

Thursday, May 7

Petty theft from a building between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on May 4 was reported at 475 Via Ortega (Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center).

Aggravated infliction of corporal injury on a spouse, second-degree robbery, false imprisonment, child abuse and vandalism to destroy others’ property between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. were reported at 75 Barnes Court (Escondido Village 2 – Building 75). The incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft between 5:10 and 5:40 p.m. was reported at 341 Galvez Street (Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation).

Petty theft from a building on April 16 at an unknown time was reported at 700 Escondido Road.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reports of aggravated infliction of corporal injury, second-degree robbery, false imprisonment, child abuse and vandalism at Escondido Village 2.

Friday, May 8

A student safety report involving simple assault to commit mayhem between April 1 and April 26 was reported at the hundred block of 600 Escondido Road.

Petty theft from a building at 2:16 p.m. was reported at 566 Arguello Way (Munger Graduate Residence – Building 1). The incident was cleared by arrest.

A hit-and-run collision with property damage including vehicles between May 3 and May 7 was reported at 56 Dudley Lane (Escondido Village 2 – Building 56).

Vandalism of less than $400 and attempted petty theft of a bicycle between 10:30 a.m. and 8:10 p.m. were reported at 290 Jane Stanford Way (ChEM-H and Neurosciences Building).



The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of assault to commit mayhem at 600 Escondido Road.

Saturday, May 9

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 5:00 p.m and 5:25 p.m. was reported at 300 Roth Way.

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. was reported at 658 Escondido Road (Wilbur Hall – Rinconada).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. was reported at 341 Galvez Street (Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation).

Possession of a non-firearm weapon at a university at 10:51 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Foundations Way.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of a possession of a non-firearm weapon

Sunday, May 10

Appropriation of lost property at 7:00 p.m. on May 9 was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Lane B.

Vandalism of less than $400 at 1:32 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Palm Drive and Campus Drive.

Intimidation with the intent to annoy and harass between May 4 and May 9 was reported.

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 8:00 p.m. on May 8 and 12:00 p.m. on May 10 was reported at 574 Governors Avenue (Governor’s Corner – Yost House).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of intimidation at Governor’s Corner.

Monday, May 11