Join The Eazo Hackathon

Most hackathons are a performance. Teams build for 48 hours, present to a panel of judges, and the best pitch wins. The product — if it ever gets used at all — is an afterthought.

EAZO Global Hackathon 2026 is structured around a different belief: a product’s value was never meant to end at “look what I made.”

The most exciting thing is always this: someone opens it, someone uses it, someone comes back.

Every submitted product goes live immediately on Eazo Mobile. Real users discover it, use it, and vote on it. Public votes account for 50% of the final score. A team that never makes it to Demo Day can still win — if their product is good enough that people keep using it.

This is not a pitch competition. It is a product competition.

There is zero barrier to entry. No code, no server configuration, no deployment. Participants build entirely with Eazo Creator — a full-stack AI app builder that handles all technical infrastructure automatically. The only requirement to compete is having an idea worth building.

What participants submit is not a prototype or a demo. It is a real, deployed product that anyone in the world can open and use. The earlier a team submits, the longer their voting window — and the greater their chance of earning public votes that can change the outcome.

Judging will be determined by a weighted evaluation consisting of 50% Eazo mobile public votes, 40% expert panel scoring and 10% peer review.

The event will take place from May 23-24 with locations including San Francisco, New York City and Shanghai. The hackathon will also be available online for global participants, and over 1,000 builders have already signed up.

Participants are eligible to get a share of a prize pool valued at over $300,000, including $90,000 in global awards.

What is Eazo?

For 75 years, software has been built for everyone. Eazo Creator is the first tool that lets anyone build software for someone specific.

When someone publishes an app with Eazo Creator, here’s what happened behind the scenes:

Based on a plain-language description, Eazo generates 6 complete design directions in parallel — each with its own color system, typography, spacing, and interaction logic. After building, the AI acts as its own QA engineer — operating every function, taking screenshots, comparing results, finding bugs, fixing them, and testing again. The cycle runs until the product is clean. Database, authentication, AI capabilities, API endpoints — all platform-managed, all automatically connected. No API keys to configure. No server to provision. Publish, and the product is live on real infrastructure. Users can install community-shared skills to extend what their AI can do, or create and publish their own. Skills are versioned and iterable. This makes Eazo Creator not just a tool, but a growing capability ecosystem built by its own community.

Join the Eazo Hackathon today!