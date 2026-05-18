What stories did Stanford students grow up on?

In honor of National Family Reading month, The Daily’s staff went down memory lane to compile a collection of books that either family members read to them, or they read to family members.

“Dork Diaries” by Rachel Renée Russell — Melita D’Souza ’29

Throughout elementary school, I was obsessed with the “Dork Diaries” series. I saw myself in the protagonist, Nikki Maxell, especially in her chronic overthinking as she navigated school and friendships. I would excitedly update my twin sister on Nikki’s latest adventures, often reading excerpts aloud to convince her to start the series herself. I even found myself comparing classmates to different characters in the books. My favorite installment is “Dork Diaries 9: Tales from a Not-So-Dorky Drama Queen,” which stands out because it’s written from the perspective of Nikki’s rival, MacKenzie. Although my sister never quite shared my enthusiasm for the series, I loved bringing Nikki’s side quests to life for her through my retellings.

“The Donut Chef” by Bob Staake — Audrey Chang ’28

Some of my fondest memories are of my mom reading to my sisters and me. One of the books I remember most vividly — probably in part because the author uses rhyme in a very catchy way — is “The Donut Chef.” Beyond the fact that donuts are, to this day, my favorite dessert, I loved the story of an escalating donut shop competition between two bakers: they come up with the most outlandish desserts trying to out-do each other, only to come back to the “amazing glazed” as the winning recipe. Especially as a very picky kid (and honestly, still picky semi-adult), I appreciated this sweet lesson on going back to the basics — because sometimes simplicity is the best of all.

“Romance of the Three Kingdoms” by Luo Guanzhong — Grace Liang ’28

No, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” is not a children’s book, not with its gruesome battles, scheming tacticians and ambitious conquests. Still, my parents showed me this classic of Chinese literature at an early age, through numerous Young Readers’ editions, graphic-novel adaptations and cartoon versions. The action and larger-than-life characters enthralled my younger self. Reading it now, through freshly-adult eyes and the lens of several literature classes, has been both a nostalgic throwback and an eye-opening experience. It’s fascinating to see just how much “Three Kingdoms” has influenced the idioms used in everyday conversation, and how the differences between the novel and the actual historical period demonstrate the malleability of historical narratives.

“Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss — Chloe Loquet ’29

It’s 8 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, circa 2012. There I sit, tiny feet dangling off of the kitchen island bar stool, before heading off to Ms. Hernandez’s kindergarten classroom. My mom plops down breakfast: green eggs and ham. Thanks to her imagination and a couple drops of chlorophyll, she pulled a dish straight out of my favorite book and added a dash of magic to an everyday meal. As a kid I was nothing like Guy-Am-I, because I was fortunate enough to have Sam-I-Am parents who always encouraged me to try new things and have an open mind. My parents and Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham” taught me to relentlessly chase curiosity and welcome every unknown as an opportunity to learn and explore the world outside of my comfort zone. Next year, I’m excited to taste different cultures and perspectives, embracing this hunger for new experiences at Hamm — minus the green eggs.

“Charlie and Lola” by Lauren Child — Ayla Gharavi ’28

When I was a kid, I was always getting into trouble: coloring on walls, stealing Legos from my older brothers, breaking glass and spilling its contents everywhere. Being mischievous was how I got attention in an endlessly bustling household, which is why I always related to Lola in “Charlie and Lola” by Lauren Child. Lola was the ever-impish little sister, always getting into trouble, and consequently, Charlie, her older brother, always had to get her out of it. Their sweet sibling dynamic, so similar to my own, still gives me comfort to this day. Even though my brothers and I still sometimes bicker and fight, seeing one of Child’s classic collage covers reminds me that they are also my best friends