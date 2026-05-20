Lucy Dacus in pictures: ‘These lyrics are sad, but dance anyways’

Editor’s Note: This article is a review and includes subjective thoughts, opinions and critiques.

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus (also of the music group boygenius), kicked off her “Forever Is A Feeling” album tour with a sold-out run at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday. The venue, a cultural hot spot for S.F.’s queer community, was just as eclectic as the crowd — a sea of curtain bangs, nose rings and tattoos, fitting for the cozy yet tender vibe Dacus often strives to create at her concerts.

Dacus started the show by announcing that a dollar from each ticket would be donated to support gender-affirming surgeries for transgender kids. The gesture was a continuation of past contributions: Last year, in protest of the Trump administration, Dacus pledged $10,000 to gender-affirming care.

The rest of the night was full of people head-bopping and swaying, with her reflective single “Talk” bringing several people to tears with lyrics such as “Why can’t we talk anymore?/We used to talk for hours” in the chorus. Throughout the night, she dedicated some of her songs (including “Hot and Heavy,” “First Time” and “Ankles”) to homoerotic friendships and lost love. She also treated fans to an unreleased song, prefacing the performance by saying “These lyrics are sad, but dance anyways… if you’d like.”

The show also featured entertaining crowd work: Dacus regaled listeners with stories from her recent Berkeley shows and found many of the same fans in the crowd, laughing, “Yeah y’all have the same energy as Berkeley.” She even found some people she had previously married in the crowd (Dacus is an ordained officiant). The beloved Goosey Dacus (a stuffed goose gifted to Dacus by a fan) also made an appearance, much to the joy and amusement of the crowd. Overall, the night was a beautiful gathering of sad queer people, and I’m fairly certain I saw a student I TA a few rows in front of me — talk about community.