Police Blotter: Rape, spousal abuse and invasion of privacy

This report covers incidents from May 12-18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, May 12

Outside warrant arrest for a misdemeanor at 10:38 a.m. was cleared at the intersection of El Camino Real and Churchill Avenue.

Trespassing and refusal to leave property at 11:28 a.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Building 160). This incident was cleared by arrest.

Vandalism of $400 or more at 7:00 p.m. was reported at 520 Lasuen Mall (Old Union).

Hit-and-run collision involving property damage including vehicles at 8:46 a.m. was reported at 330 Oak Road (Stock Farm Parking Lot — North).

Taking of vehicle without owner’s consent and motor vehicle theft between 2:00 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. was reported at 655 Knight Way, Stanford, CA (Knight Management Center Garage).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the trespassing and refusal to leave property, hit-and-run collision involving property damage, and taking of vehicle without owner’s consent.

Wednesday, May 13

Receiving of stolen property between 9:52 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. was reported at 720 Serra St (Escondido Village Mid-Rise Apartments — McFarland). This incident was cleared by arrest.

Trespassing and refusal to leave property, and simple obstruction and resistance of a peace officer at 2:19 p.m. was reported at 475 Via Ortega (Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center). This incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8:30 p.m. on May 7 and 11:00 a.m. on May 11 was reported at 726 Serra Street (Escodindo Village Graduate Residences, Building C).

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 3:30 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. was reported at 341 Galvez Street (Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 4:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. was reported at 781 Escondido Rd (Blackwelder Highrise).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the trespassing and refusal to leave property and resistance of a peace officer.

Thursday, May 14

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 9:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. was reported at 643 Jane Stanford Way (McClelland Building).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Management Center).

Petty theft of a bicycle was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Building 500).

Friday, May 15

Disorderly conduct involving lodging without owner’s consent at 1:12 p.m. was reported at 183 Stock Farm Road (Stock Farm Road Children’s Center). This incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 6:30 p.m. on May 14 and 9:50 a.m. on May 15 was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita — Meier Hall).

Simple obstruction and resistance of a peace officer at 8:19 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Arguello Way and Escondido Road.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the lodging without owner’s consent.

Saturday, May 16

A student safety report and aggravated assault to commit mayhem on May 15 was reported at 65 Abrams Court (Escondido Village 2 — Building 65).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 10:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. was reported at 251 Governor’s Avenue South (Governor’s Corner — Griffin House).

Rape by force, tear, etc. and aggravated battery at 10:00 p.m. was reported at 35 Angell Court (Escondido Village 1 — Building 35).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the student safety report involving aggravated assault to commit mayhem, and the rape by force, tear, etc. and aggravated battery.

Sunday, May 17

Grand theft of a bicycle between 9:26 a.m. and 10:41 a.m. was reported at 736 Escondido Road (Escondido Village Studio 1).

Invasion of privacy at 5:01 p.m. was reported at 625 Nelson Road (Stanford Stadium Gate 5).

Petty theft and all other larceny between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. was reported at 566 Arguello Way (Munger Graduate Residences — Building 1).

Simple battery on a person at 9:30 p.m. was reported 625 Nelson Road (Stanford Stadium Gate 10).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the invasion of privacy.

Monday, May 18