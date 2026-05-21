Vaden Medical Services to join Stanford Health Care

Vaden Medical Services and Mental Health Services will transition to operating as a Stanford Health Care clinic, the University announced on Monday.

The alignment with the Stanford Health Care (SHC) network will take place on Sept. 1 and is meant to improve patient care access and efficiency. As part of the shift, Vaden Health Center will see the addition of new services and accept insurance other than Cardinal Care. Stanford Medicine, not the University, will oversee the clinic after the shift.

“This transition represents an enhancement to the delivery of health services to Stanford students, and will ensure that they receive comprehensive, efficient, and accessible health care for years to come,” said Ruch Kumbhani, senior vice president of service lines at SHC, in an interview with Stanford Report.

The change means patients will have access to Stanford Medicine’s eConsults program, which connects members with input from subject area specialists for non-urgent issues without the need for a referral. The Vaden Patient Portal will also be replaced by the MyHealth platform to align with SHC’s existing system. Appointments and patient records will be automatically transferred to the new site.

The transition will not change who qualifies for care. Rather, all categories of Stanford students — including undergraduate, graduate, and professional students — who are charged the Campus Health Service fee will continue to be eligible through Vaden Health Services.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the Confidential Support Team will also transition to SHC. However, the Office of Substance Use Programs Education and Resources (SUPER) and Well-Being at Stanford — two offices in the Vaden portfolio — will remain under the University.

“The care offered at the center will continue to be strongly student-centered and responsive to the specific needs of our students,” Vice Provost for Student Affairs Michele Rasmussen said to Stanford Report.