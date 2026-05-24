Former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa discussed boosting youth engagement in politics and free speech and announced his plans to run for New York mayor in 2029 at a Stanford Political Union (SPU) event Friday.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels, a volunteer anti-crime organization that goes to high-crime neighborhoods and attempts to prevent crime without violence. At the talk, he regaled his times visiting the Bay Area, noting that he and his volunteers were like, “Snoop Doggy Dog and Dr. Dre.” He also referenced famous quotes from his most recent mayoral race as he commented, “I got shot five times.”

Sliwa is also a radio talk show host, having hosted several radio programs in the past as well. He also ran for mayor in 2021 and 2025. He is also known for his signature red beret and his comedic moments. During last year’s election, Sliwa stirred up numerous viral moments.

Sliwa began his talk on campus by commenting that his team said he, “must [have been] in a drug-induced psychosis” when Sliwa agreed to speak at Stanford over Memorial Day weekend. Sliwa continuously joked that when the audience clapped, they were “glazing” him.

Sliwa emphasized the power of the youth, lecturing the audience to not “trust anybody over 30.” During his speech, Sliwa began to shout, “politicians lie to us! Left wing, right wing, Democrat or Republican.” Although serious political ideas were presented, the audience responded most to Sliwa’s provocative remarks, with laughter frequently filling the auditorium.

According to Sliwa, one of the largest issues in politics today is the idolization of politicians, which blinds constituents from calling out issues. “No idolatry for Obama. No idolatry for Donald Trump,” Sliwa said, as he pushed the idea that no politician is to be trusted.

Sliwa’s comments about other politicians were sardonic as he denounced several political figures. He expressed frustration if “Nancy Pelosi gets one more facelift,” and called Andrew Cuomo “dystopian evil eyes Cuomo,” noting that “If you’re under 30 [Cuomo] was very flirty.”

In addition to his anger at the idolization of politicians, Sliwa expressed his disappointment in the decreasing amount of free speech. He argued that the 2010 Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision had made it so that “money [is now] free speech.” Sliwa pushed that the world was unfairly run by billionaires.

Despite running as a Republican in the New York mayoral election, Sliwa noted that he had learned great things about his career from socialists and communists, as well as more moderate politicians. He argued that institutions such as social security and public education demonstrate that differing ideological perspectives can contribute meaningfully to public life and policy development. Sliwa noted that having constructive dialogue, instead of fighting, was usually much more beneficial.

After one serious moment of the night, in which Sliwa expressed being “sullied by [the] negativity,” in politics, he turned to discussing his favorite EDM song and his and his wife’s age gap. Though he spoke on the negativity of politics and issues with student loans, his focus appeared to be on comedic remarks as opposed to political ones.

However, Sliwa ended his talk on a serious note, urging the audience to “question authority. Look at what [politicians] have done to you.” Sliwa repeated how dangerous he believes billionaires are to the world, saying “Their only god is profit. It’s not the people.”

According to SPU president Mandarava Jamyangling-Kawaguchi ’27, Sliwa’s bold political takes and pro-free speech stance greatly aligns with SPU’s mission to foster “constructive dialogue on campus.”

Attendee Anna Roth ’28 noted that her decision to attend the talk was influenced by the many SNL skits about the New York mayoral race. “Despite being surprised [by] how accurate Shane Gillis’s impression was [on SNL], what I took away from the talk was more about Sliwa’s message,” said attendee Anna Roth ’28.

“[Sliwa] focused on unity, and despite how polarizing the United States might be, we as a people, are stronger than any politician,” Roth said.