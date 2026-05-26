Stanford students on their mental health anthems

“Funeral of Amenhotep III” by Philip Glass — Angikar Ghosal, second-year Ph.D. student

The greatest worry for Egyptian pharaohs was not the death of the body but the death of the soul, to be forgotten by future generations. In Philip Glass’s opera “Akhnaten,” a chorus of Amon priests chants funeral rites over the body of Pharaoh Amenhotep III in ancient Egyptian: “Live, live, you shall not die! You shall exist for an eternity of eternities, enduring forever.”

Glass removed violins from the orchestra, leaving violas, cellos and basses to build a sepulchral, somber sound. Arpeggiations cycle over a ground bass in a passacaglia, a Baroque variation form built over a repeating bass line. Glass is known for “music with repetitive structures,” so the variations are accretive rather than ornamental, thickening the texture.

Amenhotep’s son, Akhnaten, invented monotheism through worship of the sun god Aten, ruled for 17 years and was ultimately overthrown, his name chiseled off of every monument and forgotten for 3,000 years. And yet today, a boy sits in California and meditates on the coronation of the ‘first individual in history’; hence, the soul of Akhnaten did not die. Even if you feel you will have no impact or influence on history, your legacy may be measured in centuries.

“Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen — Audrey Chang ’28

I had this song set as my alarm for quite a few years in high school to get myself up and moving in the morning, no matter how tired I was. Once I got past associating it with a wake-up call, it returned to being my go-to choice for boosting my mood. I listen to a lot of Bruce Springsteen in the mornings as it is — I believe in starting my day on an upbeat note. But this song, in particular, carries a strong message of overcoming the feeling of being bored, frustrated with yourself or stuck in a rut of some kind, and ultimately finding the drive to keep “dancing” and push through even if you don’t have all the answers yet.

“Glorious” by Macklemore — Melita D’Souza ’29

Whenever I’m having a rough week — whether because of school stress, friendship struggles or just feeling unmotivated — I turn to “Glorious.” The song gives me an instant confidence boost and reminds me to appreciate how far I’ve come. Its upbeat rhythm and empowering lyrics make me feel more positive and motivated, almost like I can take on any challenge in front of me. Listening to it helps shift my mindset away from stress and negativity, replacing those feelings with gratitude and determination. The song’s message about overcoming obstacles and celebrating personal growth always lifts my mood and strengthens my mental health.

“Raise Your Glass” by Pink — Megan D’Souza ’29

Perfectionism can often take hold of my life, making me feel like I’m not doing my best. No matter how much I try to let go, at the back of my mind, I feel the sense that I should be doing better. The upbeat tune of “Raise Your Glass” reminds me to find the beauty in imperfection. Pink’s carefree attitude is liberating, showing the fun side of life when you stop focusing on the details and start enjoying every moment, no matter where you are.

“Paradise” by BTS — Dayanara Yepez Ramirez ’28

Everywhere in life, but especially on a campus as highly regarded as Stanford, we are told to strive for big things. Practically every conversation on this campus seems to be consumed by discussion of internships, research and other extracurriculars. Truthfully, I don’t think I’ve ever been someone who dreams too big. I want a peaceful and comfortable life, with my biggest dream being to become an author. Nonetheless, hearing all these conversations in which rest seems foolish rather than restorative can sometimes trickle small doubts into my mind.

During these times, this song is particularly soothing, with lines such as “It’s alright to not have dreams if you have moments where you can feel happiness” and “It’s alright to stop, you don’t need to run without knowing why.” It’s a very clear account of the systems that propagate extensive hustle from people without taking into consideration their happiness. This anthemic synth-pop track feels like friends reminding you that what’s most important is your own serenity.