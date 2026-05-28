Cardinal roundup: Women’s golf wins it all

Men’s golf

Last week, No. 15-ranked men’s golf took part in the NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio. They finished the tournament in second place and qualified for NCAA championships for the fourth time in five years. Wednesday’s final round was interrupted by inclement weather, but after play resumed, senior Nathan Wang and sophomore Jay Leng led the way for the Cardinal; both finished the tournament at plus six. Junior Ethan Gao finished close behind at plus seven. Senior Dean Greyserman finished at plus 12, and freshman Edan Cui finished 14 over. With their spot at NCAA championships secured, the Cardinal now set their sights on the Omni La Costa resort golf course in Carlsbad, Calif. NCAA tournament action begins on Friday. The championship tournament follows a four-day stroke play format; Stanford will compete against a field of 30 other top teams.

Baseball

Baseball’s season came to a close on Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. In the second round of ACC tournament play, the Cardinal fell to the Miami Hurricanes 11-2. Following a scoreless first inning, Stanford sophomore third baseman JJ Moran had an RBI double in the top of the second. Miami then drove in three runs in the bottom of the second. A solo homerun by freshman first baseman Teddy Tokheim in the top of the third would be the final time Stanford put points on the board. Tokheim finished the season with 17 home runs, one shy of Braden Montgomery’s 2022 freshman record. With the loss, the 2026 campaign officially came to a close. The Cardinal finished with a 28-26 record.

Women’s golf

Women’s golf are national champions again. Over the weekend, women’s golf competed in the NCAA championships in Carlsbad, Calif. After Sunday’s penultimate round, Stanford entered Monday’s final round with the overall team lead. Stanford clinched the national title on the 15th hole, where senior Megha Ganne made par and secured a four-and-three matchplay victory over her opponent. The national title is Stanford’s third in the last five years. The Cardinal are the only team to have won more than one title since 2015’s switch to a match play tournament format. Monday’s title marks the 139th NCAA team championship in Stanford athletics history.

Track and field – upcoming

On Wednesday, NCAA track and field west prelims began in Fayetteville, Ark. They will continue through Saturday. On the women’s side, senior middle distance runner Juliette Whittaker and senior jumper and sprinter Alyssa Jones are expected to be top performers for the Cardinal. Whittaker was the NCAA 800m champion in 2024, and Jones, a 10-time All-American, is coming off ACC titles in both the high and long jumps. The Cardinal women, in addition to 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, will also field athletes in the 1500m, 5000m, triple jump, shot put and discus throw. In total, 15 Stanford women have qualified for individual events and will compete for spots at the NCAA championships. On the men’s side, junior distance runner Leo Young and senior middle distance runner Zane Bergan return to West prelims in the 1500m and are joined by freshman distance runner Evan Noonan. Young will also compete in the 5000m, sophomore hurdler and sprinter Ryce Reynolds will run 400m hurdles and sophomore distance runner Josh Bell will compete in the 10,000m. To qualify for NCAA championships, which begin June 10 in Eugene, Ore., athletes must finish top-12 in their respective event.

Men’s and women’s rowing – upcoming

Both men’s and women’s crew will compete in national championship races later this week. No. 2-ranked women’s crew will compete in NCAA championship heat races on Friday, the 29th, in Gainesville, Ga. They will attempt to qualify for Sunday’s grand final races. Meanwhile, men’s crew is competing at the IRA National Championship Regatta on Friday. In recent polls, Stanford is ranked No. 5 in the 1V8+, No. 9 in the 2V8+ and No. 10 in the 3V8+.