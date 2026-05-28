Police Blotter: Theft of fruit or fowl, intimidation and elder abuse

This report covers incidents from May 19 to May 26 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, May 19

Intimidation, annoying telephone calls and a student safety report between April 30 and May 5 were reported on May 19 at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Petty theft and all other larceny between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. was reported at 949 Cottrell Way.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 p.m. on May 18 and 10:30 a.m. on May 19 was reported at 737 Campus Drive (Escondido Village High-Rise Apartments — Quillen).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 4 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. was reported at 643 Jane Stanford Way (McClelland Building).

Giving false identification to a peace officer at 9:50 p.m. was reported at 625 Nelson Road (Stanford Stadium).

Petty theft from a building between 7:16 p.m. and 8 p.m. was reported at 735 Campus Drive (Escondido Village Graduate Residences — Building B).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding intimidation and annoying telephone calls at Jane Stanford Way.

Wednesday, May 20

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. was reported at 559 Nathan Abbott Way (Stanford Law School).

Grand theft of fruit, fowl, etc. between May 13 and May 20 was reported at 572 Arboretum Road (Football Lot 10 — Eucalyptus Grove).

Grand theft of an electric scooter between 9:30 p.m. on May 19 and 9 a.m. on May 20 was reported at 618 Escondido Road (Stern Hall — Sally Ride).

Grand theft of money, labor or property between 9 p.m. on May 11 and 1 p.m. on May 12 was reported at 436 Mayfield Ave (Florence Moore Hall — Faisan).

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 6:00 p.m. on May 19 and 8:30 p.m. on May 20 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Management Center).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the grand theft of fruit, fowl, etc. at Eucalyptus Grove.

Thursday, May 21

Disorderly conduct involving public intoxication and drugs or narcotics violation at 4:12 a.m. was reported at 1135 Campus Drive (Narnia). This incident was cleared by arrest.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 1:20 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Management Center).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the narcotics violation and arrest at the Narnia lot.

Friday, May 22

Theft of personal property between 11:40 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on May 21 was reported at 757 Campus Drive.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 4 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. was reported at 401 Quarry Road (Psychology Building).

Saturday, May 23

Grand theft of a bicycle between 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. was reported at 236 Santa Teresa Street (Governor’s Corner — Adams House).

Sunday, May 24

Vandalism of less than $400 at an unknown date and time was reported at 1047 Campus Drive (Sigma Phi Epsilon).

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 9:33 a.m. and 12 p.m. was reported at 300 Palm Drive (The Oval).

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. was also reported at 300 Palm Drive (The Oval).

Appropriation of lost property at 2 p.m. was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the string of vehicle burglaries at the Oval.

Tuesday, May 26

Petty theft and all other larceny between 2 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. was reported at 673 Escondido Road (Kimball Hall).

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. was reported at 520 Lasuen Mall (Old Union).

Theft of over $950 from an elder by a caretaker between 8 a.m. on June 1, 2025 and 2:30 p.m. on May 26 was reported at 694 Pampas Lane (Stanford Credit Union).

Petty theft and all other larceny at an unknown date and time was reported at an unknown location.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reported elder abuse and financial theft, and the incident of petty theft and all other larceny.