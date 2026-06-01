GSC fills new positions, passes bill to create Community Center Working Group

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) filled vacant positions for parliamentarian, co-social chair and secretary at its Monday meeting. Two council seats, one at-large and one for the School of Engineering, will be filled at a later date.

César Arévalo B.S. ’20 M.S. ’21 J.D. ’28 and Matthew Mattei B.S. ’26 M.S. ’27 were elected as co-parliamentarians. First-year M.L.A. candidate Kiana McCaul was elected as co-social chair. Fourth-year Ph.D. candidate Cherysse Ulsa was elected as secretary. This week marks the third meeting where GSC has filled vacant council positions.

“I think law students tend to really be siloed in their respective libraries or rooms, so just excited to meet more people across the University within the council,” said Arévalo.

GSC also passed a joint bill to establish the Community Center Working Group for the 2026-27 academic year. The bill, presented before GSC last week by members of the Undergraduate Student Council (UGS), creates a space to foster dialogue between the different community centers on campus.

“We had a meeting on Friday to launch the idea of the [group] with all the community centers, and it seems like they were very grateful to have a space that can connect students and administration and increase that transparency,” said Laila Ali ’28, co-chair of UGS.

The GSC additionally passed a joint bill to recommend nominees for University committees for the 2026-2027 academic year. The bill confirmed appointments of various students to serve on University committees, including the Nominations Committee, the Board on Conduct Affairs, and the Conduct Panel.

Council members briefly discussed health services available at Stanford, and upcoming changes as a result of Vaden Health Center’s transition to a Stanford Health Care clinic in the fall.

“Vaden will start accepting outside insurance, so we want to make sure that students will be prioritized,” said Elena Vasilache, co-chair of the GSC and fourth-year M.A. candidate.