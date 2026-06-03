Police Blotter: Child abuse, stalking and hit-and-runs

This report covers incidents from May 27 to June 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, May 27

Grand theft of a bicycle at 11:13 a.m.. was reported at 579 Jane Stanford Way (Landau Economics Building).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 7:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. was reported at 291 Campus Drive (Li Ka Shing Center for Learning).

Thursday, May 28

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 a.m. on May 15 and 1:30 a.m. on May 16 was reported at 279 Campus Drive (Beckman Center for Molecular and Genetic Medicine).

Vandalism of less than $400 at 11 p.m. on May 27 was reported at a residence at 747 Dolores Street.

Obtaining credit or using another’s identification (impersonation) between 5 p.m. on May 21 and 12 p.m. on May 26 was reported at a private residence at 120 Peter Coutts Circle.

Vandalism of less than $400 between 11 p.m. on May 27 and 11 p.m. on May 28 was reported at a residence at 773 Dolores Street.

Petty theft from a building between 2 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. was reported at 389 Jane Stanford Way (Computing and Data Science Building).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. was reported at 1035 Campus Drive (Kappa Sigma).

Hit-and-run collision involving property and vehicle damage between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Roth Way and Palm Drive.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 8:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. was reported at 459 Lasuen Mall (Green Library – Bing Wing).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the identity impersonation case on Peter Coutts Circle and the consecutive vandalism reports on Dolores Street.

Friday, May 29

Petty theft from a building between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. was reported at 389 Jane Stanford Way (Computing and Data Science Building).

Hit-and-run collision involving property damage was reported at 345 Campus Drive (Roth Way Garage). This case has been cleared and closed.

Child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death and family offenses at 5:25 p.m. was reported at 520 Lasuen (Old Union). This incident has been referred to the District Attorney for review.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 5 p.m. on May 28 and 3 p.m. on May 29 was reported at 455 Arguello Way (Toyon Hall).

Vandalism and destruction of another’s property between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. was reported at 94 Thoburn Court (Escondido Village 2 – Building 94).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the felony child abuse investigation referred to the District Attorney.

Saturday, May 30

Grand theft of vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 742 Campus Drive (Manzanita Field Parking Garage).

Petty theft and all other larceny between 9 p.m. on May 28 and 12 p.m. on May 29 was reported at 291 Campus Drive (Li Ka Shing Center for Learning).

Simple battery on a person at 11:59 p.m. on May 29 was reported at 557 Mayfield Avenue (Sigma Nu).

Possession of unlawful paraphernalia at 9:59 a.m. was reported at 95 University Avenue in Palo Alto. This incident was cleared by arrest.

Grand theft of vehicle parts or accessories between 11:30 p.m. on May 25 and 7:41 p.m. on May 29 was reported at 742 Campus Drive the (Manzanita Field Parking Garage).

Petty theft from a motor vehicle between 12 p.m. and 12:10 p.m. was reported at 660 Escondido Road.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 1:30 p.m. on May 29 and 12:30 a.m. on May 30 was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 6 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. was reported at 455 Arguello Way (Toyon Hall).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 9:40 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. was reported at 455 Arguello Way (Toyon Hall).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the battery reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house and the theft targeting of vehicle parts at the Manzanita Parking Garage.

Sunday, May 31

Driving with a suspended or revoked license for a prior DUI, involving drugs, alcohol or a combination between 11:45 a.m. and 11:46 a.m. was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Lasuen Street. This incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft of a bicycle was reported at an unknown location.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m. on May 30 and 11:30 p.m. on May 31 was reported at 658 Escondido Road (Wilbur Hall – Otero).

Stalking involving a student safety report at 10 p.m. was reported at the 500 block of Cowell Lane.

Hit-and-run collision involving property and vehicle damage at 3:28 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Escondido Road and Arguello Way. This case has been cleared and closed.

Petty theft from a building between 1:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. was reported at 610 Bowdoin Lane (Munger Graduate Residences – Building 3).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the student safety stalking report on Cowell Lane.

Monday, June 1