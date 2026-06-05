Wase | A Midwest transplant

My first attempted Daily article was anything but a news article. It read more like a cloggy narrative with chopped up quotes and lengthy paragraphs. Definitely, not news.

Battling the freshman flu, I turned in the shoddy article, excited for what was to come next.

If I read that same article now, I would probably reevaluate that writer’s future at The Daily. Instead, I was met with my gracious editor Itzel, who walked me through how to news-write and overcome my sourcing difficulties.

Her sincerity and dedication to teach me for free through paragraphs of Slack messages and in-person meetings was my first glimpse into the educational, supportive culture of The Daily.

***

I came from a suburban Ohio high school, where I didn’t have a school newspaper. Still, I planned to join one in college. There was no deep purpose involved. I wanted to try something new and join a novel, fast-paced experience.

My surface-level decision to join came to be among the most meaningful experiences of my four years.

After attending a few desk meetings, I was astounded by how driven my peers were. While my incredible classmates were pushing out one to three articles per week, each article I worked on felt like climbing a mountain. At least three interviews? News-style writing? University comment? Every email I sent felt intimidating. I felt uncomfortable putting myself out there.

I left The Daily my freshman year believing this organization took up too much time for too little reward.

I couldn’t stay away for long. My peers’ incredible organizing work on campus brought me back, as they elicited my passion to storytell: I felt inclined to memorialize my classmates’ work and dedication.

Whenever I pitched an idea, I was welcomed back with open arms into a space where skilled editors would help me along every stage — from a fragmented idea to a polished Daily-style piece. Four pairs of eyes on each article really helps.

After each round of edits, paragraphs of feedback graced my Slack inbox. Those paragraphs, and everyone who wrote them — including Caroline, Oriana, Sarah and many, many more — turned my clogged paragraph-writing into my ability to quickly produce a clean piece.

The culture brought me back, and it is what I will miss most about this organization. We all come together voluntarily, giving up hours and hours of time to make this paper the greatest college newspaper in the country (Fight me on this!).

The people, who decorate our quoteboard with unhinged sayings, edit late night articles to make it that much better, help me through difficult journalistic decisions and push all new staff to continue improving — that is who I did it for.

Supportive of growth, forgiving of shortcomings and always welcomed with open arms. That is what The Daily is.

My predecessors made me the editor I am. There is nothing more I want for our masthead, editors and staff than to feel trained in this encouraging environment. My love for The Daily is the love for the people, the love for teaching, the love for making the paper the best product — and my love for the arduous process.

The (very) late nights, dire Slack exchanges, waking up to phone calls from upset sources, treks to SUDPS, hours-long interviews, the disagreements on a single word — it was all worth it.

Every minute was.

I came to this university feeling like a Midwest transplant, and in many ways I still do. The fake smiles were too California, the harsh demeanors were too East Coast, the four seasons disappeared and I was standing on my own two feet, far from home. Stanford was wacky and quirky. The Midwest was neutral and normal.

But this organization gave me a footing in the ground, rooted in place, Midwestern and all.

***

To George and Anna, I started this volume hardly knowing what this job entailed and what you were like as people. I end it with the honor of having led the paper with the most dedicated, talented, funny and kind people. I learn from you two everyday. I truly can not wait to see all you do for the world in the future.

Greta, Ananya and Lauren, thank you for passing the baton, and teaching me what it means to make the editorial decisions I never previously felt empowered to make. Greta, your kindness, dedication and responsiveness as editor-in-chief is leadership I only hope to replicate one day.

To all my wonderful teachers and MEs — Oriana, Caroline, Sarah, Itzel and more — you all took me from a shaky writer to the editor I am now. I credit you with your compassion, and making The Daily fun. I think about you often in my decisions and teachings.

To the house that sits on Panama Mall and Duena St.: Thank you for fostering life-long connections and creating a comforting home on campus.

I entered this university different in many ways: nervous, naive and unsure of myself. This organization, in part, made me who I am. It gave me the confidence to report, write about issues I care about and grow into myself.