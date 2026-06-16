Pitbull’s “I’m Back” tour turns Shoreline Amphitheatre into a nostalgic dance floor

In the first week of my freshman year at Stanford, Pitbull came to Shoreline Amphitheatre. He returned on Sunday, nearly five years later and during my final week on the Farm. A lot had changed in between for me. Friendships had formed, routines had shifted and somewhere along the way, going to concerts turned into writing about them. Yet somehow, belting along to “Give Me Everything” with thousands of strangers felt exactly the same.

Pitbull’s “I’m Back” tour stop at Shoreline leaned heavily into nostalgia, but never in a way that felt tired. Instead, the night served as a reminder of just how many hits Pitbull has been a part of over the years and how effortlessly those songs still bring people together.

Before Pitbull took the stage, the crowd was already fully bought in. Lil Jon opened with the high-energy set you’d expect, running through “Yeah!”, “Shots” and “Turn Down for What.” With DJ Spider weaving in Tiësto’s remix of “Pump It (Louder),” the amphitheater quickly transformed from concert venue to full-out dance floor.

DJ Laz then followed with some of the strongest mixing of the night. Blending genres and decades with ease, his set felt designed for a crowd that ranged widely in both taste and age. Whether attendees came for early 2000s hip-hop, dance music, rock or pop throwbacks, everyone had something familiar to latch onto.

The crowd reflected this variety. Groups of college students stood alongside millennials, teenagers and families with younger children. Several hundred attendees arrived in bald caps and sunglasses, dressed as Mr. Worldwide himself, and honestly, it perfectly fit the spirit of the night.

When Pitbull finally took the stage, backed by a live band, the energy only climbed. In one of the evening’s more unexpected moments, his guitarists opened with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before transitioning into “Don’t Stop The Party,” immediately setting the tone for a show built around high energy and crowd participation.

What came next was an impressively well-paced set that balanced nostalgia, newer material and featured hits. Early on, “Hotel Room Service,” “International Love,” “Rain Over Me” and “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” drew some of the loudest reactions of the night. I have to imagine the crowd’s reaction was driven by Pitbull leaning into songs many had grown up hearing at school dances and birthday parties. For me, at least, it brought back memories of playing Just Dance and days in the mid-2010s when I still regularly listened to the radio.

What made the performance work was not just the iconic setlist. Even during lesser-known tracks, the show’s liveliness never dimmed. Sure, maybe fewer concertgoers had their phones out and recording, but there weren’t many people sitting either. Pitbull’s commanding stage presence, paired with strong production and talented supporting performers, ensured the momentum stayed high from start to finish.

Between acts, DJ IAmChino kept the crowd engaged and made transitions feel seamless. Later in the evening, Pitbull moved through a stretch of songs he was featured on, including “On the Floor,” “I Like It,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” and “Feel This Moment” — a reminder of how deep his catalog runs.

What stood out most was how sincere parts of the show felt. Throughout the night, the Cuban American artist paused to rally the crowd and shout out the Latino community. He thanked them for spending their “hard-earned money” during difficult times to see him perform, and he reflected on music’s unifying power. One line landed especially well: “Music is the universal language because it unites and doesn’t divide.”

By the last act of the show, Shoreline Amphitheatre had fully settled into “fiesta” mode. Lil Jon returned to the stage for “JUMPIN” and “Damn I Love Miami,” before Pitbull closed with two of my all-time favorite songs, “Time of Our Lives” and “Give Me Everything.” Smoke, fire and confetti punctuated the finale.

Pitbull returning to the Bay was nostalgic, fun, bittersweet and occasionally over-the-top in the best way. But more than anything, it felt oddly full circle. After starting college with a Pitbull concert, ending it the same way was fitting — even if the person singing along was very different from the one who showed up freshman year.