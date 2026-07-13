Timothy Lynch announced as next general counsel

Timothy Lynch will serve as the University’s next vice president and general counsel following the retirement of Debra Zumwalt J.D. ’79, who served in the position for 26 years. Lynch previously served as vice president and general counsel at the University of Michigan (U-M) for the last 13 years, where he was also a professor of law.

“I’m deeply excited to support what Stanford represents — a community where there’s an expectation of excellence and a deep faith that people really can change the world for the better,” Lynch said to Stanford Report.

The general counsel, in a University setting, is responsible for providing legal support across all academic and managerial departments, including the offices of the president and provost.

President Jonathan Levin ’94 expressed his enthusiasm for Lynch’s appointment and the opportunity to work with him.

“His intellect and collaborative, problem-solving approach are exactly what the moment calls for, and I look forward to working alongside him,” Levin said to Stanford Report.

Lynch received a bachelor’s degree in economics and English from the University of Rochester. He received his J.D. from Georgetown Law School, where he was the editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal.

After graduation, Lynch was a senior prosecutor in the Fraud and Public Corruption section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and held numerous executive positions in national college associations for law. He also served as deputy general counsel for litigation and enforcement at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Lynch will begin his term on Aug. 31.