Photo gallery: Women’s basketball tops Washington

On Saturday’s Senior Night at Maples, No. 2 women’s basketball (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12) defeated Washington (7-15, 2-12 Pac-12) in a close game, 63-56. The Huskies had hoped to play spoiler to the team’s perfect Pac-12 regular season record and kept things close for the majority of the game. But after Washington took the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Cardinal maintained a close score until sixth-year guard Anna Wilson recorded a steal near the end of the quarter that sparked a 10-0 run for Stanford. The Cardinal closed out the game — the last of the Pac-12 regular season — with a victory. Their 16-0 season in the Pac-12 marks the eighth time in history that the team has recorded a perfect record in the conference regular season.

Daily photographer Aya Aziz captured the scenes of the game from the sidelines.

Sixth-year guard Anna Wilson watches her layup make it into the basket. She scored seven points and recorded a pivotal steal with 1:05 left, sparking the game-closing run that allowed the Cardinal to walk away with the victory. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore forward Cameron Brink drives to the basket against several Huskies defenders. Brink recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season to lead the Cardinal to victory. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)

Senior guard Lexie Hull puts a layup in the basket to add two points for the Cardinal. She was the only player other than Brink to score in double digits, with 15 points on the night. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)

Junior forward Ashten Prechtel (far right) takes a jump shot after an epic assist from senior Lexie Hull. She added six points in 17 minutes off the bench. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)

The whole team poses with the Pac-12 championship banner. This is the second year in a row that the Cardinal earned the regular-season Pac-12 title. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)