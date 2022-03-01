Photo gallery: Women’s basketball tops Washington

On Saturday’s Senior Night at Maples, No. 2 women’s basketball (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12) defeated Washington (7-15, 2-12 Pac-12) in a close game, 63-56. The Huskies had hoped to play spoiler to the team’s perfect Pac-12 regular season record and kept things close for the majority of the game. But after Washington took the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Cardinal maintained a close score until sixth-year guard Anna Wilson recorded a steal near the end of the quarter that sparked a 10-0 run for Stanford. The Cardinal closed out the game — the last of the Pac-12 regular season — with a victory. Their 16-0 season in the Pac-12 marks the eighth time in history that the team has recorded a perfect record in the conference regular season.
Daily photographer Aya Aziz captured the scenes of the game from the sidelines.