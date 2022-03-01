Logo
Photo gallery: Women’s basketball tops Washington

Five seniors, Jordan Hamilton, Lexie and Lacie Hull, Alyssa Jerome, and Anna Wilson pose with their families.
The team's five seniors pose with their families during the post-game celebration following the team's win against Washington on Senior Night. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)
By Sofia Scekic and Aya Aziz
March 1, 2022, 8:28 p.m.

On Saturday’s Senior Night at Maples, No. 2 women’s basketball (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12) defeated Washington (7-15, 2-12 Pac-12) in a close game, 63-56. The Huskies had hoped to play spoiler to the team’s perfect Pac-12 regular season record and kept things close for the majority of the game. But after Washington took the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Cardinal maintained a close score until sixth-year guard Anna Wilson recorded a steal near the end of the quarter that sparked a 10-0 run for Stanford. The Cardinal closed out the game — the last of the Pac-12 regular season — with a victory. Their 16-0 season in the Pac-12 marks the eighth time in history that the team has recorded a perfect record in the conference regular season.

Daily photographer Aya Aziz captured the scenes of the game from the sidelines.

Anna Wilson makes a layup with several players in the background.
Sixth-year guard Anna Wilson watches her layup make it into the basket. She scored seven points and recorded a pivotal steal with 1:05 left, sparking the game-closing run that allowed the Cardinal to walk away with the victory. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)
Cam Brink drives the ball to the basket with two Washington defenders around her.
Sophomore forward Cameron Brink drives to the basket against several Huskies defenders. Brink recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season to lead the Cardinal to victory. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)
Lexie Hull makes a layup as two Huskies defenders look on.
Senior guard Lexie Hull puts a layup in the basket to add two points for the Cardinal. She was the only player other than Brink to score in double digits, with 15 points on the night. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)
Ashten Prechtel takes a jump shot as several players attempt to defend her.
Junior forward Ashten Prechtel (far right) takes a jump shot after an epic assist from senior Lexie Hull. She added six points in 17 minutes off the bench. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)
The entire team poses with the Pac-12 champions banner.
The whole team poses with the Pac-12 championship banner. This is the second year in a row that the Cardinal earned the regular-season Pac-12 title. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)
Five seniors, Jordan Hamilton, Lexie and Lacie Hull, Alyssa Jerome and Anna Wilson, pose post-game with their families.
Stanford honors its five seniors and players in their final years of eligibility. From left to right in grey shirts: fifth-year guard Jordan Hamilton, Lexie Hull, senior guard Lacie Hull, fifth-year forward Alyssa Jerome and Wilson. (Photo: AYA AZIZ/The Stanford Daily)

Sofia Scekic '22 is the managing editor for the sports section. She is from Wisconsin and is studying Public Policy. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, she has watched nearly every game for the past nine years. Contact her at sscekic 'at' stanforddaily.com.Aya Aziz '25 is a Vol. 260 staff writer for The Grind and Arts & Life. She is also a staff photographer for the Photo Video team. She is a freshman from Visalia, CA who is tentatively studying Science, Technology, and Society with a concentration in Innovation and Organization. Her writing and photography explore art, creativity, activism, and the intersection of healthcare and tech. Contact Aya Aziz at thegrind 'at' stanforddaily.com.

