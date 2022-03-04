AI-VR-AR-IOT-NFT-QC-based Cloud Integration wins TreeHacks hackathon award for most buzzwords

Every year at Stanford’s premier hackathon, TreeHacks, hundreds of motivated students from across the country work on innovative projects while Stanford students register and then forget to show up.

BuzWerd, an AI-VR-AR-IOT-NFT-based Democratized Blockchain Quantum Computing Cloud Integration, recently won the TreeHacks award for the most buzzwords.

Using information collected from smart home appliances stored in the cloud, their product learns how to best simulate a virtual reality experience of an augmented reality experience within their proprietary headset. The headset simultaneously mines cryptocurrency and utilizes its novel disruptive web3.0 interface to automatically purchase non-fungible tokens, predicting profitable NFTs utilizing a topological quantum computer.

As in most hackathons, winning an award is accompanied by an amazing prize. For winning the ‘Most Buzzwords’ award, TreeHacks has awarded each team member of BuzWerd a brand new self-cleaning hook hand. Other awards include a single set of custom TreeHacks-themed disposable utensils for the ‘Most Shamelessly Selfish’ hack, a lifetime supply of binkies for the ‘Worst’ hack, coupons for free back massages from Elon Musk for the ‘Most Needlessly Complicated’ hack.

“We are really excited about the new processes enabled by our hack,” said BuzWerd team member Milian Jay, “from the resources and insights gained from our integration, we can perform powerful calculations like single-digit addition, and perhaps even multiplication if we raise a seed round!”

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.