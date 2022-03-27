Spring at Stanford begins with a storm

As students look over course syllabi and get their schedules ready for the first week of spring quarter, an umbrella should be added to the first day checklist. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the San Francisco Bay Area should expect a heavy storm with wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms on the horizon for Sunday evening through Monday.

Wind, rain, and even a possible thunderstorm ⛈. Here's an outlook from the Storm Prediction Center showing thunderstorm potential on Monday. #cawx #castorm pic.twitter.com/hZKfEVRnSy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 27, 2022

On Sunday, NWS sent out a gusty wind advisory in place until early Monday, with gusts peaking at 45 miles per hour. Lower elevation regions of the Bay Area should expect about half an inch of rain, beginning Sunday evening.

Starting to measure rain along the SF Peninsula & North Bay coastline! Seeing 0.01" to 0.35" thus far. Is it raining where you are? #cawx pic.twitter.com/mB7HOdZP9R — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2022

The upcoming storm follows two harsh fire seasons in 2020 and 2021, and the much needed moisture will assist with this year’s season as California remains in a drought. Between 1991 and 2020, the Palo Alto area saw an average of 8 days of rain with 2.2 inches in the month of March. This March, only 1.22 inches of rain has been recorded.