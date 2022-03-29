Academy, Hollywood condemn Will Smith for ruining G.I. Jane 2 marketing campaign

After slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Oscars, Will Smith has drawn condemnation from the Academy, as well as many Hollywood elites, for souring the G.I. Jane 2 marketing campaign.

The incident came after Chris Rock made a joke mentioning Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, quipping, “Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2.”

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” a statement released on Monday said. “We have officially started a formal review around Mr. Rock’s clearly sincere attempt to promote G.I. Jane 2 and potential reputational damages to the upcoming film.”

“I am personally offended that Will Smith took such offense to Chris Rock’s comment” G.I. Jane lead actress Demi Moore said. “Whoever played G.I. Jane looked amazing in that film!”

At an Oscar after-party, G.I. Jane director ​​Ridley Scott said, “Will Smith’s actions were plain dangerous … to our bottom line. Chris seemed genuinely excited for the sequel!”

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.