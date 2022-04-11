Four automobiles burglarized, AlertSU reports

Four automobiles were reportedly burglarized between 2:25 p.m. and 4:09 p.m. on Monday, according to an AlertSU sent to the campus community on the same day.

The burglaries took place at various campus locations, including near the Track House Lot, Tresidder Memorial Lot and the intersection at Roth Way and Palm Drive, according to the alert.

This is the second week in a row in which a crime involving vehicles was reported. A vehicle was reported stolen from Mirrielees House last week, with the burglary having taken place between March 4 and April 5, according to The Daily’s Police Blotter report. It is unclear if there is a connection between Monday’s burglaries and the vehicle stolen from Mirrielees.

The Daily has reached out to Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) spokesperson Bill Larson for additional information about the reports, including whether the burglaries involved stealing the cars or the property within the cars, as well as if SUDPS has reason to believe that the burglaries are connected.

SUDPS encouraged anyone who observes suspicious behavior or activity in a parking lot, garage, car port or private driveway to immediately call 9-1-1, according to the alert.

Among these suspicious behaviors include loitering around vehicles and attempts to open multiple door handles of car vehicles, according to the department. SUDPS also suggested communities members look out for suspicious activities, including activated car alarms and vehicles parked in a way that could conceal crime.