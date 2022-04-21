The 2022 ASSU elections: A voter’s guide for contested races

Ishaan Singh Singh is a sophomore at Stanford.

Matthew Ayoob Ayoob is studying Computer Science and Music: Vocal Performance and is involved in business clubs and music-related activities on campus. His priorities are inclusive education, socioeconomic equity, “empathetic academic policy,” and creating a “less stressful” college environment. He plans to create mentorship opportunities and study groups, promote equal opportunity and treatment for all majors and work to provide “more welcoming and available” mental health resources on campus. He also hopes to “be a voice for those that are not as comfortable sharing their experiences at Stanford.”

Amira Dehmani Dehmani is a sophomore studying political science. She currently serves as Parliamentarian for the Undergraduate Senate and has prioritized working on accessibility in space, as well as representation for frosh and transfer students. She plans to push for more accessibility on campus by creating more accessible parking spaces, particularly for electric vehicles, and promoting the new Disability Community Space. She aims to “end the mandatory reporting system in the alcohol policy,” reform policies on leaves of absence, and improve mental health care on campus. She also hopes to expand access to the Marguerite on weekends and continue free surveillance covid testing on campus “for at least one more year. Within the Senate, she plans to apply her institutional knowledge to design lessons on “Senate 101” for new senators and increase the Senate’s social media outreach.

Josie Amoo Amoo is a frosh from the rural community of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, studying Earth Systems and International Relations. Amoo’s passions include environmental and racial justice, first-generation and low-income (FLI) advocacy, public service, mental health, queer and gender-marginalized rights, and accessibility. Amoo’s goals include making mental health resources “more available and tailored to student needs,” increasing transparency between the Senate and the student body, and “making campus a safer place for historically marginalized communities.”



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Gurmenjit Bahia Bahia is a sophomore from Modesto, CA, studying biology. Bahia has expressed a desire to combat “continued patterns of prejudice, inequality, and neglect that have been embedded within Stanford.” Areas of reform include racial justice, inequality, representation, accessibility of transportation, and mental health. Bahia wants to implement more programs “geared towards helping those from underrepresented groups” and would like to make sure that mental health care is “more accessible and funded.”



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Kyle Becerra Becerra is a first-year transfer student studying Political Science. He served as the inaugural Transfer Ex Officio Member on the Undergraduate Senate and authored legislation calling on Stanford “to provide a permanent space for a Transfer Student Center.” His goals include expanding mental health resources, uplifting the voices of historically marginalized communities, expanding the representation of transfer and veteran students, and promoting environmental justice and sustainability on campus. He hopes to establish “dedicated financial aid counselors” for transfers and FLI students, create a $1,000 “Welcome Grant” for FLI-transfer students, improve housing options for transfer students, and provide funding for FLI and transfer students to receive “free public transportation and school supplies.”



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Joy Molloy Molloy is a Caribbean-American student who is passionate about “diversifying and uplifting the black experience” at Stanford. Molloy currently serves as a dorm representative on Frosh Council and as an ex-officio member on the Undergraduate Senate. Molloy plans to advocate for “increased financial accessibility” to courses and activities on campus, promote “open-minded and candid dialogue” amongst students and faculty, and advocate for “student safety” on campus.



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Donya Sarrafian Sarrafian is a junior and a resident assistant (RA) for a frosh dorm, who has “seen firsthand the stark differences in the Stanford dorm experience” under the new ResX system. Sarrafian’s goals are “reforming the new ResX alcohol policy, reshaping ReX community programs, and revitalizing neighborhood-specific wellbeing resources” through increasing transparency among residents and their dorm staff and encouraging neighborhood events.

Diego Kagurabadza Kagurabadza is a frosh from Long Beach, CA, studying Political Science and American Studies. He serves on the Frosh Council Executive Board, the Undergraduate Senate Association program, and as one of the first-ever ex-officio Frosh Representatives to the ASSU. He is “uniquely familiar” with the Senate’s operations and hopes to “support student needs, access, and resources.”



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Nikil Lyles Lyles is a sophomore who currently serves as an Undergraduate Senator, and is hoping to continue “good, meaningful work” in the Senate next year.

Priyanka Shrestha Shrestha worked to increase sustainability and address diversity, equity, and inclusion in her high school’s school district. She was a founding member of her school’s diversity committee and received DEI training, working to “address equity concerns” in her district. She hopes to “enact meaningful institutional change” at Stanford by expanding “spaces and support systems for marginalized communities,” “diversifying mental health resources,” and increasing sustainability and transparency.

Mikayla Tillery Tillery is a public service scholar and a frosh service liaison who serves on the Advisory Board for the Haas Center’s Partnerships for Climate Justice in the Bay Area Initiative. She aims to promote “actionable and progressive reform” that will benefit marginalized students on campus. She plans to support resolutions addressing racial justice, such as African and African American Studies departmentalization. She hopes to “disband and defund” SUPDS and “move away from police in 5150s,” reallocating money to “supporting the Stanford community with an emphasis on mental health resources.” She plans to expand access to mental health resources by diversifying CAPS staff and creating a fund to cover expenses like copays. She also hopes to expand transportation resources, implement university-wide accessibility measures, eliminate course fees for FLI students, and make admissions permanently test-blind.



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Aden Beyene Beyene currently serves as an Undergraduate Senator and has worked to “push back” on alcohol policy revisions, advocate for accommodations amidst the transition to in-person learning, and “illuminate the shortcomings” of the Stanford Police Department via campus-wide surveying. She was appointed Deputy Communications Chair, where she founded quarterly town halls and authorized campus-wide surveys about policies impacting marginalized students. She has also contributed legislation supporting the “open-door” alcohol policy and extending the C/NC grading policy during the pandemic. In the future, some of the reforms she hopes to institute include expanding academic accommodations, establishing a “biracial community space,” diversifying CAPS employees, and re-launching the ASSU website.

Ritwik Tati Tati is a frosh from Haddon Heights, NJ who is passionate about public service and “grassroots community-based organizing efforts.” Tati identifies as a member of the queer community who grew up in a low-income household. Tati worked under a current Undergraduate Senator through the Senate Association Program (SAP), where he co-authored a resolution on “Stanford’s relationship with Bay Area housing.” Tati hopes to improve mental health and healthcare services at Stanford through reforms like pairing BIPOC and DLI students with counselors with “shared identities” and creating an “‘on-call’ CAPS service.” He will call on Stanford to fully divest its endowment from the fossil industry and raise wage ceilings and provide subsidies for campus workers. He hopes to increase “mandated racial bias training” for faculty and administrators, “reallocate Stanford police department funds” to student health resources and campus groups, and require “free access to menstrual products” in every bathroom on campus.



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Bobby Matthew Wood is a sophomore studying Environmental Systems Engineering who identifies as a “queer, FLI, Indigenous/Latine” student. Arguing that it is “extremely difficult” for “underrepresented students to thrive” at Stanford, Wood plans to advocate for increased support for marginalized students, improved access to resources related to mental and physical health, and “radical changes in Stanford’s relationship to the environment.”



Endorsements: Stanford’s First-Generation and/or Low-Income Partnership (FLIP)

Mark Huerta Huerta hopes to be an “uplifter” in the Senate and plans to “oppose and seek the repeal of” the University’s neighborhood system and the alcohol policy.