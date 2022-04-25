All six candidates in the running elected to Graduate Student Council, six written-in

Voters elected all six candidates in the running and six write-ins to the Graduate Student Council (GSC) in this year’s Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) election. Of the 15 seats on the council, 12 were filled, according to election results released on Monday.

Graduate student turnout increased from 8.73% last year to 9.91%, though turnout has still not returned to 2020 levels, when 23.02% of the graduate student population voted. The election marks a continuation of the GSC’s struggle since the start of the pandemic to increase its visibility and engagement with the graduate student population.

Returning to the council will be former GSC co-chair, previous Engineering District representative and sixth-year mechanical engineering Ph.D. student Yiqing Ding, who was elected to be an at-large representative with 179 votes. Entering his fifth term on the GSC, Ding will be the longest-serving representative on the incoming council.

Joining Ding as an at-large representative is Guillem Megias Homar, a second-year master’s student in aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical/space engineering who received 322 votes. The three remaining at-large seats were filled by write-in candidates.

Fourth-year modern thought and literature Ph.D. student Jamie Fine was also re-elected to represent the Humanities District. Luis Sanchez Tejada M.A. ’23 was elected to represent the Social Sciences District.

No candidates officially ran to represent the Schools of Education, Natural Sciences, Law, Business, Earth Sciences or Medicine. Jarita Greyeyes, a fourth-year Ph.D. student in education, Jyotirmai Singh, a fourth-year Ph.D. student in physics and Horace (Chico) Payne, a first-year law student, received three, two and five write-in votes to win the School of Education’s, School of Natural Sciences’s and School of Law’s seats on the council, respectively.

Three seats were not filled due to ties among write-in candidates. Two write-in candidates tied for the representative position for the School of Medicine, 12 tied in the Graduate School of Business and six tied in the School of Earth Sciences, with each write-in receiving one vote.

ASSU Elections Commissioner Cameron Ehsan ’24 did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how the council will fill its remaining seats. Ehsan is an editor for The Daily. It is unclear whether the council will immediately be able to fill them, given that, with the exception of Payne, the write-in candidates all received under five votes and are not required to join the council. Though GSC bylaws do not specify the procedure for this situation, the incoming council will likely contact candidates, including those for tied write-ins, to see if they are interested in the position, as it did last year.