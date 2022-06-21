Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

News

Summer classes temporarily canceled as campus-wide outage sees no end in sight

Outside Green Library. A red, yellow, and green-layered tree in front of Green Library.
Photo: REBECCA PIZZITOLA/The Stanford Daily
By Kyla Figueroa
June 21, 2022, 10:59 p.m.

Stanford canceled Wednesday summer classes, day camps and conferences amid an ongoing power outage that started early Tuesday afternoon following the loss of a PG&E transmission line. Until the campus-wide outage subsides, students residing on campus for the summer in buildings without generator power may have to hold off on using anything that needs electricity, the University announced Tuesday night.

The latest Alert SU, sent to the school community at 9:25 p.m., shared that “there is no change to the status of the power outage on campus,” which was caused by damage from the Edgewood fire near Emerald Hills “PG&E has not provided an estimated time of power restoration,” the alert added.

In addition to the summer session cancellations, Madera Grove, CCSC and Stock Farm Road childcare facilities will also be closed Wednesday.

This update also encouraged employees who work on the main Stanford campus to “work from home tomorrow if feasible.”

Operations at Stanford Redwood City, SLAC and the Stanford Research Park are not affected.

Students have expressed frustration with the outages. A Stanford Medicine student shared on Twitter that “labs are organizing to store valuable samples/reagents in buildings with backup generators,” while students in COVID-19 isolation have highlighted their unique predicament of waiting alone for University support.

For students on campus, some relief is on its way — Arrillaga Family Dining Commons is open as a respite space for students until 3 a.m. tonight. According to the University “Cold beverages, snacks and power outlets for charging electronics will be available.” The EVGR Pavilion will also be open as a respite space until 1 a.m. 

In an attempt to relieve campus of some darkness, “portable light stations are being moved into several student residential areas.” For transportation, parking garages are closed due to the unsafe, dark conditions, but the Marguerite is expecting to be running tomorrow.

University Spokesperson E.J. Miranda told The Daily in an earlier email that “smoke from the nearby fire may be visible from campus, but it is not on Stanford property and there is no threat to campus at this time.”

Students requiring assistance after-hours should call the after-hours help line at 650-725-1602 and can view university updates here.


This is one of two breaking stories on the outage and will be updated.

Kyla Figueroa ‘24 is a Vol. 260–262 Managing Editor for The Grind and a staff writer for Arts & Life. She is a junior from Stockton, California studying English with an emphasis in Creative Writing and minor in CSRE. Ask her about the indie rock and pop music scene, the coming-of-age genre, and Slaughterhouse-Five at kfigueroa ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now