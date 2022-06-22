Stanford cancels classes, will remain ‘in the dark’ for days to come

Stanford has canceled summer session classes for Thursday and Friday and is encouraging employees to work from home amid an ongoing power outage that has halted life on the Farm. The timeline for restoring power to the University will likely be 2-3 days as the University waits for PG&E to fix a downed transmission line.

Though PG&E has not provided a concrete timeline for the restoration, the University made the class cancellation decision citing the “increasing possibility of a multiple-day disruption and the time required to re-start classrooms and equipment even once power is restored,” according to a AlertSU sent to the community on Wednesday evening.

The power failure, which began yesterday following local fire damage in the PG&E substations near San Mateo County, has forced students to rely on university resources and await word from campus communications officials.

The Department of Comparative Medicine shared with students in an email that they are hopeful that

“PG&E will be able to perform repairs to the main power feed (Jefferson Line) to the Stanford Campus and local communities in 2-3 days.”

While PG&E is provided limited power through a secondary line, the University stated that campus buildings “with the highest priority needs” are being prioritized because the limited power supply is not enough to support normal operations, especially given the unusually hot weather in the bay. Buildings of most importance include the Stanford Hospital and “critical infrastructure on campus.”

Community members should expect that no additional buildings will be supplied with normal power as Stanford continues to operate in a limited capacity on emergency generators, according to the Department of Comparative Medicine.

Distributing power to other important sectors of campus remains a challenge. “Allocation of resources for research continuity remains a priority,” the University wrote. “However, researchers should continue to refrain from performing any non-critical activities on the main campus.”

Conference activities are also being held in alternative spaces. For the remainder of the week, Bing Nursery School, Madera Grove, the Stanford Children’s Center and Stock Farm Road childcare facilities will be closed.

University spokesperson E.J. Miranda reiterated to The Daily that all students have access to meals and respite spaces with air conditioning, and that outlets to charge electronics are available for all students at respite locations.

For graduate students who need immediate assistance, Miranda wrote that they can contact the graduate life dean on call by either emailing a message with phone number and reason for paging to [email protected]. Students can also contact the Stanford Operator at (650) 723-7288 and provide them with pager ID #25085.

This article is breaking and will be updated.