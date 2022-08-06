Stanford Women’s Basketball’s Fran Belibi Invited to National 3×3 Trials

Rising senior forward Fran Belibi became one of the 11 participants selected by the USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 U-23 National Team trials on Thursday. Belibi is headed to Miami, Florida for the trials, which will take place from Aug. 5-8. The final six-person rosters for both the men’s and women’s 3×3 teams will be announced before training camp begins on Aug. 9.

This is not Belibi’s first rodeo with USA Basetball. She, along with fellow participant Celeste Taylor of Duke, have won three gold medals in 2017 (FIBA U16 American Championship), 2018 (FIBA U17 World Cup) and 2019 (FIBA U19 World Cup).

If selected to the final team, Belibi would be the fourth member of the Women’s U23 3×3 team since 2012, joining guard Anna Wilson ‘21 and guards Lexie ‘21 and Lacie Hull ‘21. This would also be the first time the Cardinal send a non-guard to the training camp.

Belibi’s fellow teammate senior guard Hannah Jump also competed in a 3×3 tournament this summer, the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom. Jump, who led the 3×3 league in scoring, won silver after her team lost on a buzzer beater in the finals against Canada. Both Jump and Belibi are predicted to be first-time starters for Stanford next season.

The honor has been a long time coming for the standout forward, whose stellar play in recent years has helped draw national attention to Stanford’s team. She is the third woman to ever dunk in the NCAA Tournament, doing it this year against Montana State. She also averaged the highest shooting percentage last season, making 59% of her shot attempts. Her statistics are projected to go up, as she is slated to get more minutes than last season with the aforementioned teammates departing.