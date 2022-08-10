This story contains references to sexual assault.

An unknown male perpetrator raped an adult female at a parking lot near Wilbur Hall on Tuesday evening, according to a report made to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS).

The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 PM, although the exact timing of the alleged assault is unknown, according to two AlertSU notifications sent Tuesday and Wednesday. The victim does not know the perpetrator but told a mandatory reporter she previously saw him on campus.

The victim described the perpetrator as a six-foot tall Black man with a thin build, brown eyes and a faded beard.

The adult victim reported to a mandatory reporter that she was assaulted by an unknown man at an unspecified parking lot near Wilbur Hall. The victim was physically restrained and taken to a restroom where she was raped, the mandatory reporter told SUDPS later that night.

According to the update, the victim intended to share additional information with law enforcement through the mandatory reporter.

SUDPS is seeking information from community members, including photos, videos or personal observations of activity around Wilbur on Tuesday evening.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information.

Per The Daily’s crime coverage policy, we included details about the suspect’s race and ethnicity based on the information reported to SUDPS in the interest of public safety. After the individual is found, the racial reference will be removed.