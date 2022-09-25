Logo
Brief power outage hits Stanford campus one day before start of classes

Most campus buildings without power

Two Students sitting outside of Green Library
Two students study outside of Cecil H Green Library at Stanford University. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
By Tammer Bagdasarian
Sept. 25, 2022, 10:05 a.m.

Stanford’s main campus lost power at approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning, dimming a bright start to the school year just one day before classes get underway. Power was restored at about 10:15 a.m., according to a second AlertSU message sent this morning. The power outage was the result of a transmission interruption with a PG&E line, and the cause of the interruption has not been identified.

This is the second time in three months that a problem with a PG&E line has sparked outages on the Stanford campus. When wildfires approached nearby transmission lines in June, Stanford was unable to restore power for two full days. This time around, the outage was short-lived – in the initial alert, officials told community members that they expect the transfer to happen soon and the outage ultimately lasted less than three hours.

The outage did not impact all of campus, however. Student residences and buildings located far enough away from the heart of Stanford’s campus retained power, and backup generators fueled operations at some campus facilities. Hospitals were also unaffected by the outage. While the outage persisted, a limited number of dining halls — Stern dining, Arrillaga dining and Wilbur dining — stayed open.

The Daily has reached out to PG&E for comment.

Tammer Bagdasarian '24 is a News Managing Editor at The Daily, and is planning to major in Communication and Political Science. Contact the news sections at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.

The Stanford Daily
