Police Blotter: Grand theft, hit and run, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from September 17 to September 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Saturday, September 17

Between August 27 and September 17, petty theft of a bike occurred at Norcliffe Hall.

Between September 3 and September 17, grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories occurred at 300 Olmsted Road.

Between 4:00 PM on September 16 and 11:15 AM and September 17, vandalism of $400 or more occurred at EVGR Building A.

At 9:00 PM, a grand theft occurred at Frost Amphitheater.

Monday, September 19

Between 6:25 PM and 7:10 PM, petty theft of a scooter occurred at the Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Rec Center.

At 4:07 PM, non-criminal hate violence occurred at Jane Stanford Way and Campus Drive.

At 10:36 AM, impersonation/swindling occurred at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, September 20

Between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage, including vehicles, occurred at 658 Escondido Road.

Between 10:00 Am and 1:00 PM, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage, including vehicles, occurred at the Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

Between September 16 and September 20, vandalism of $400 or more occurred at EVGR Building A.

Between 6:30 PM on September 19 to 1:40 PM on September 20, petty theft of a bike occurred at14 Comstock Cir.

Wednesday, September 21

Between August 16 and September 21, grand theft of a bike occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building 5.

At an unknown time, an elder and/or dependent adult experienced aggravated injury at 675 San Juan Street.

Thursday, September 22

Between 9:00 PM on September 21 and 9:20 AM on September 22, grand theft of a bike occurred at Norcliffe Hall.

Friday, September 23

At 3:14 PM, a person was identified possessing unlawful paraphernalia at Ford Center.

Between 8:00 AM and 5:20 PM, petty theft occurred at the Spilker Engineering and Applied Sciences Building.

Saturday, September 24

At 8:05 PM, a trespassing occurred at Stanford Stadium.

Between 2:10 PM and 2:25 PM, petty theft of a bike occurred at the Clock Bell Tower.

At 9:05 PM, trespassing occurred at Stanford Stadium.

Between 9:00 PM on September 23 and 7:00 AM on September 24, an assault with intent to rape occurred at Crothers Hall.

Sunday, September 25

From 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM, petty theft occurred at Hewlett Building.

From 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM, burglary from a motor vehicle occurred at 400 Roth Way.

At 4:16 PM, a person was identified riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at 100 Palm Dr.

At 3:00 AM, disorderly conduct on private property occurred at Naranja.

At 10:00 AM, a grand theft of a bike occurred at Stanford Stadium.

At 1:30 PM, burglary from a motor vehicle occurred at the Stanford Stadium lot.

Between September 14 and September 25, motor vehicle theft occurred at the Wilbur Field Garage.

Monday, September 26

Between 9:00 PM on September 25 and 6:00 AM on September 26, grand theft of a scooter occurred at 251 Governors Ave.

Between August 28 and September 26, bike theft occurred at Norcliffe Hall.

Between September 24 and September 26, petty theft of a bike occurred at Lyman Graduate Building 3.

Tuesday, September 27