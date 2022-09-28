Week 1 Bucket List

Hello trees! The illustrious halls of the Stanford Ocassionally bring you a list of fun relatable week 1 activities to do with your friends and say “that’s so me!” Put a finger down for each fun and quirky activity you have completed!

Hit the fountains! They’re just a hop and skip away!

Shiver and catch a cold biking back late at night

Arrive late to a class after walking in circles, unable to find the room, swearing that it was in a different location last year

“I’m ready to be done; today feels like a Friday”. On Monday. Morning.

Sit down by yourself in the dining hall with another plate of vegan Chick’n, questioning your own sanity

Achieve existential crisis after finishing a Locke reading for your philosophy class during said meal

Throw yourself down and gnash your teeth and curse the demons which surround you

Grab a coffee at Coupa with the day-ones. Win!

Anyway, we hope you enjoyed this innocuous list. See you on the bike paths!

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.