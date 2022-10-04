Hi everyone!
I’m a late enrollee in the course looking to either start a group or join a group depending on who has joined a group so far.
I’m an MD student from Indianapolis (go Colts!!!) pursuing sports medicine with expertise in assisting retired athletes around the age of 33 years and 20 days.
I’m interested in investigating the dermatological effects of blunt trauma and how we might use end-of-life porcine subjects as model organisms across locations at various altitudes in the American midwest and west coast. If you have any experience throwing around the old pigskin at both Stanford and Indianapolis, this project would be a perfect fit for you! Let me know if you would be interested in working on this project Andrew.
Now I know this is a 1-unit finance seminar and there is no official project assigned for this course, but I would really just appreciate it if Andrew Luck would stop ghosting my Canvas DMs and get a beer with me sometime.
I know this is an ambitious undertaking, but I really believe in this project, so wish me Luck!
email: [email protected]
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.