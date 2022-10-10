This Week in Sports: Teams finding their rhythm

Welcome to This Week In Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week.
Stanford football lost Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion. The Cardinal held a 24-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, but a miraculous 56-yard touchdown with just 13 seconds remaining put Oregon State up 28-27, which would hold until the end. Stanford, now 1-4, will hit the road to play at Notre Dame next weekend.
No. 1 men’s water polo continues to dominate the pool, as the team has now extended its win-streak to 17. The Cardinal took a pair of victories in Southern California, defeating No. 9 UC Irvine 19-15 and Pomona-Pitzer 16-4. The team will return to action next weekend on Saturday for a must-watch matchup with No. 2 UCLA.
No. 19 women’s soccer continued its hot play as of late, winning all three of its games over the last week. The Cardinal defeated Arizona State 2-0 last weekend, then returned home for a Thursday and Saturday slate against the Washington schools. Stanford held off a late push from the Huskies on Thursday night to win 2-1, and dominated the ball all day for a ranked victory over the Cougars on Sunday afternoon in another 2-1 ball game. Up next, they welcome No. 1 UCLA to Cagan Stadium, which will decide the top of the Pac-12 standings.
No. 5 men’s soccer couldn’t quite find the win column this week, losing on the road at No. 1 Washington 3-0. Following the Thursday night loss, their first loss of the season, the Cardinal continued their road trip one state south at Oregon State. In a back-and-forth Sunday afternoon affair, a goal in the 85th minute allowed Stanford to walk away with a 2-2 tie. The team will return to the Bay next weekend, but continue their ongoing 5-game road spell when they play at Saint Mary’s.
Men’s golf wrapped up its competition in the 2022 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, earning a seventh-place finish at the event in Texas. Junior Michael Thorbjornsen led Stanford, finishing three-under-par for an eighth-place individual finish. Thorbjornsen was awarded as the Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Month (September) the next day. The Cardinal are now competing at Stephens Cup in Florida.
Following a busy week, Stanford field hockey has begun to catch a full head of steam. The Cardinal defeated UC Davis 5-0 last Sunday before embarking on a road trip to the East Coast. Although they fell 4-0 at No. 11 Syracuse, the Cardinal followed up the game with a 1-0 victory over UAlbany, earning their first win over a ranked opponent all year. The winning ways continued for Stanford with a 3-0 victory at Bryant on Sunday morning. The team will take on Berkeley in a classic rivalry matchup next Friday at home.
No. 8 women’s volleyball finished the week with a perfect 3-0 record. After defeating Washington State in four sets at home last weekend, the Cardinal hit the road on Friday to play Colorado. Another four-set victory resulted for Stanford, which then turned its attention to Sunday’s matchup with Utah. With four players recording double-digit kills, the Cardinal swept Utah to put them at 5-1 in Pac-12 play. Next Friday, the team will travel again, this time to take on the Arizona schools.
What else is happening on the Farm?
- Stanford swimming & diving returns to the pool this Thursday in a meet with Utah. Read a season preview about the men’s and women’s teams.
- Three Stanford gymnasts were selected to represent Team USA in the World Championships. Only five gymnasts made the team in total. Read more.