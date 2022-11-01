Stanford acknowledged missteps in the ongoing saga of William Curry, the Alabama native who lived on campus for a year despite being repeatedly removed from dorms, in statements to The Daily.

The statements mark the first time the University has broken its silence after news broke five days ago that Curry was removed from campus and follows a Daily investigation revealing that University administrators and the Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) have been aware of Curry’s intrusions since at least December 2021 but failed to inform students about the danger presented by the 20-year-old.

“While Stanford University has protocols and policies in place to prevent non-students from entering and living in our residences, the unique aspects of this case and Mr. Curry’s persistence and ability to ingratiate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist in those protocols,” wrote University spokesperson Dee Mostofi in a statement.

“We will immediately undertake a review to ensure our procedures do not allow for this type of incident to happen again,” Mostofi added.

Mostofi confirmed that Curry had been on campus since December of last year. As to how Curry had returned so many times, Mostofi confirmed that SUDPS had “obtained multiple stay-away letters” but were “unable to locate him until the most recent incident on Oct. 27, at which point he was given the letter.”

It was not immediately clear why deputies were unable to find Curry. University communications obtained by The Daily over the weekend show he was escorted multiple times from campus and an ex-girlfriend who was reportedly stalked for months after the fact by Curry told The Daily she had called 911 and told them Curry was in Crothers Hall weeks before he was ultimately removed.

The Daily has reached out to Mostofi to ask whether the University would issue an apology to students and staff for the handling of the Curry case.

Curry himself also reacted to the story, though he declined to answer why he was on campus to begin with.

In direct messages over Instagram with a Daily reporter, he did not directly contest most of the facts of the investigation. Still, he accused The Daily of “milking the situation” and publishing “liable[sic].”

Curry previously declined The Daily’s request for a telephone interview before the publication of an article that included student allegations of Curry’s harassment toward students. He added, “I still have friends and people who know the actually true story,” but didn’t make clear where he disagreed with coverage of his removal from campus.

Curry also attacked the credibility of his reported ex-girlfriend, who provided extensive documentation to The Daily to back up her claims of stalking.

Five days after SUDPS issued a stay-away to Curry in Crothers Hall, details of the case continue to emerge. A resident assistant (RA) in Yost House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of a Residential Education policy against RAs speaking to reporters, confirmed what two former residents told The Daily: that Curry had lived in Yost in fall quarter of 2021. However, the RA said that he’d only stayed for a week or so, rather than the more extended period of time residents had provided The Daily previously.

And, despite comment from the University, it is still unclear who was responsible for the lapse in communication and security protocols.