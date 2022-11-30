Police Blotter: Grand theft, disturbance of a religious meeting

This report covers a selection of incidents reported from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 14, vandalism costing $400 or more was reported at Treehouse.

Between 10 a.m and 12:30 p.m., grand theft of a scooter was reported at 290 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 12 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 15, possession of personal identity information with the intent to defraud was reported at Wilbur Hall.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 15, stalking was reported at Kingscote Gardens.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported at Wilbur Field Garage.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, petty theft of a scooter was reported at EVGR Building B.

Between 7:45 and 8:05 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at Arrillaga Family Dining.

Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at Beckman Center.

Between 9:54 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 7 p.m., over $400 being obtained by false pretenses was reported at Potter House.

Saturday, Nov. 26

At 3:56 p.m. on Nov. 16, over $400 being obtained by false pretenses was reported at Lyman Graduate Residences Building 1.

Sunday, Nov. 27

At an unknown time on Nov. 6, disturbance of a religious meeting was reported at Old Union.

Monday, Nov. 28