Police Blotter: Noise, stalking, motor vehicle thefts

Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Between 3:52 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 21, an attempt to obtain money by false pretenses was reported at the Stanford Department of Public Safety.
- Between 8 a.m. on Nov. 18 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 29, petty theft of a bike was reported at Lyman Graduate Residences building 1.
- Between 11 and 11:30 a.m. second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 300 Roth Way.
- Between 12:01 and 8 a.m., appropriation of lost property was reported at Stern Hall.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Between an unspecified time on Jun. 20, 2016 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2022, stalking was reported at 643 Jane Stanford Way.
- At 8:06 a.m., a grand theft of a bike was reported at Arrillaga Family Dining.
- Between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Wilbur Field Garage.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Between 9:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Lot 95.
- Between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1700 Stanford Ave.
- Between 12 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., petty theft was reported at the Law School.
- At 2:15 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
Saturday, Dec. 2
- Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence on Esplanada Way.
- Between 1:11 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, petty theft was reported at Escondido Village Studio 1.
- Between 6:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Escondido Village Studio 5.
- Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Escondido Village 2 Building 55.
- Between 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 7:45 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Lathrop Dr.
- Between 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building B.
- Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 2600 Alpine Rd.
- Between 12 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 22, identity theft as well as an alteration of computer systems under false pretenses was reported at a residence on Lathrop Drive.
- At 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 1, petty theft was reported at Escondido Village 2 Building 94.
- Between 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:40 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Thoburn Parking Garage.
Sunday, Dec. 3
- Between 10:26 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 400 Roth Way.
- Between 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, grand theft was reported at a residence on Cottrell Way.
- Between 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 12:30 p.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
- Between 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
- Between 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2, petty theft from a motor vehicle as well as theft by use of access card information was reported at a residence on Salvatierra St.
- Between an unknown time on Nov. 26 and an unknown time on Dec. 3, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
- Between 12:50 a.m. and 1:05 a.m., vandalism of over $400 and loud/unreasonable noise was reported at Eucalipto.
- At 10:50 p.m., loud/unreasonable noise was reported at Lagunita – Granada.
Monday, Dec. 4
- Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 3, motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence on Lathrop Drive.