Police Blotter: Noise, stalking, motor vehicle thefts

(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Sebastian Hochman
Dec. 7, 2022, 9:34 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

  • Between 3:52 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 21, an attempt to obtain money by false pretenses was reported at the Stanford Department of Public Safety.
  • Between 8 a.m. on Nov. 18 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 29, petty theft of a bike was reported at Lyman Graduate Residences building 1.
  • Between 11 and 11:30 a.m. second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 300 Roth Way.
  • Between 12:01 and 8 a.m., appropriation of lost property was reported at Stern Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

  • Between an unspecified time on Jun. 20, 2016 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2022, stalking was reported at 643 Jane Stanford Way.
  • At 8:06 a.m., a grand theft of a bike was reported at Arrillaga Family Dining.
  • Between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Wilbur Field Garage.

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • Between 9:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Lot 95.
  • Between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1700 Stanford Ave.
  • Between 12 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., petty theft was reported at the Law School.
  • At 2:15 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.

Saturday, Dec. 2

  • Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence on Esplanada Way.
  • Between 1:11 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, petty theft was reported at Escondido Village Studio 1.
  • Between 6:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Escondido Village Studio 5.
  • Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Escondido Village 2 Building 55.
  • Between 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 7:45 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Lathrop Dr.
  • Between 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building B. 
  • Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 2600 Alpine Rd. 
  • Between 12 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 12 p.m. on Nov. 22, identity theft as well as an alteration of computer systems under false pretenses was reported at a residence on Lathrop Drive. 
  • At 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 1, petty theft was reported at Escondido Village 2 Building 94.
  • Between 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:40 a.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Thoburn Parking Garage.

Sunday, Dec. 3

  • Between 10:26 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 400 Roth Way. 
  • Between 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, grand theft was reported at a residence on Cottrell Way. 
  • Between 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 12:30 p.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
  • Between 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
  • Between 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2, petty theft from a motor vehicle as well as theft by use of access card information was reported at a residence on Salvatierra St.
  • Between an unknown time on Nov. 26 and an unknown time on Dec. 3, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on Alvarado Row.
  • Between 12:50 a.m. and 1:05 a.m., vandalism of over $400 and loud/unreasonable noise was reported at Eucalipto. 
  • At 10:50 p.m., loud/unreasonable noise was reported at Lagunita – Granada.

Monday, Dec. 4

  • Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 3, motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence on Lathrop Drive.

Sebastian Hochman is a contributing writer at The Stanford Daily for Arts & Life, Campus Life and University desks. He is a music major. Maybe. You can contact him at shochman 'at' stanford 'dot' edu.

