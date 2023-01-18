Editor’s Note: This article was written in chatGPT. This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

The newest AI toy to entertain the masses is chatGPT, a chatbot that can seemingly answer any prompt with a detailed answer using natural language. Although it can solidly hold a conversation, it’s still limited by the examples on which it has been trained and shouldn’t be used to inform the public. This issue is so glaring that even the simple, crude chatGPT can explain it:

“Using a language model like ChatGPT to write articles is a disservice to readers and devalues the work of professional journalists. Articles written by ChatGPT lack the nuance, critical analysis, and personal perspective that come from human experience and expertise. The use of AI-generated content can also lead to inaccuracies and misinformation, which can be damaging to the public’s understanding of important issues.

Furthermore, using ChatGPT to write articles undermines the importance of journalistic integrity and ethical standards. It is the responsibility of journalists to provide accurate and fair reporting, and using a language model to produce content falls short of this responsibility.

It’s important to remember that the role of journalists is to inform, educate and provide context to the public, this can only be achieved by human journalists who can do research, fact-checking and report with a certain level of objectivity.

In conclusion, using ChatGPT or any other AI-generated content to write articles is not an appropriate or ethical practice. It undermines the value and importance of professional journalism and can harm the public’s understanding of important issues.”

Therefore, we shouldn’t give too much credence to ChatGPT’s output. As mentioned above, what it says is often inaccurate and shouldn’t be blindly trusted. Its utilization is nothing more than a shortcut, and those that use it to write articles are truly reprehensible.