Letter to the Editor: Cyclists and people with disabilities

Stanford's main quad
Main Quad, Building 10. (Photo: ADRIAN LIU/The Stanford Daily)
Opinion by From the Community
Feb. 1, 2023, 10:03 p.m.

I became disabled several months ago and must now use a wheelchair. On two recent visits to campus I saw something a bit discouraging. To wheel from place to place required crossing some bike lane marked paths, such as next to the Quad, or streets that cyclists were using. In trying to cross these paths, I found literally every single cyclist unwilling to yield to a wheelchair or even slow down. Riders on scooters behaved the same. Many tried to pretend they didn’t see me, looking away as they sped past.

I’m guessing most Stanford people were raised better than this. What happened?

Carl Danner ’80
Alamo, CA

The Daily is committed to publishing a diversity of op-eds and letters to the editor. We’d love to hear your thoughts. Email letters to the editor to eic ‘at’ stanforddaily.com and op-ed submissions to opinions ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

Print Article
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account