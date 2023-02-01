Police Blotter: Vandalism, hit-and-run, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 22 to Jan. 31 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Between 12:01 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., a student safety incident was reported at Wilbur North.

At 11:23 p.m., trespassing was reported at the Ortega Garage.

Petty theft from a motor vehicle between 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 was reported at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

Monday, Jan. 23

Petty theft of a bike between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 was reported at the Shriram Center for Biology and Chemical Engineering.

Between an unspecified time in Aug. 26 to Sept. 14 of last year, petty theft of a bike took place at Roble Gym.

Grand theft of a bike between 9 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 was reported at EVGR building D.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Possession of unlawful paraphernalia was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Page Mill Road.

Between 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 of last year a motor vehicle theft took place at 408 Panama Mall.

Between 12:01 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., grand theft of a bike was reported at Potter House.

Between 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 11, petty theft was reported at the R&DE Maintenance Operations Center.

Between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported at Tmu Parking Lot.

Petty theft of a bike between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 was reported at the Shriram Center for Biology and Chemical Engineering.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Grand theft of a bike between 10 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 25 was reported at Branner Hall.

Petty theft of a bike between 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 25 was reported at Branner Hall.

Petty theft from a building between 5 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 was reported at Old Union.

At 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 15, petty theft from a building was reported at Quillen Highrise.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., a first-degree burglary was reported by a resident at 783 Tolman Drive.

Between 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported by a resident at 1003 Cathcart Way.

Thursday, Jan. 26

At 3:27 p.m. on Jan. 20, false use of an id and credit card was reported at Munger Graduate Residences Building 1.

At 2:20 p.m., occupation of property without permission was reported at Lathrop Library.

At 10:30 p.m., trespassing was reported at Enchanted Broccoli Forest.

Friday, Jan. 27

Between 11:35 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Haas Center.

At 2:15 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at The Oval.

At 7 p.m., property damage and a hit-and-run collision involving vehicles were reported at Lasuen Street.

Saturday, Jan. 28

A vandalism incident with a fine greater than $400 between 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 was reported at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

At 10:47 p.m., possession of marijuana while driving was reported on Campus Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 29

At 9:41 p.m., petty theft from a building was reported at Old Union.

At 12:30 p.m., a hit-and-run collision involving property damage was reported at Lyman Graduate Lot.

Petty theft of a bike between 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 was reported at Florence Moore Hall.

Between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at 290 Jane Stanford Way.

Monday, Jan. 30

Petty theft from a building between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 29 was reported at Sigma Nu.

Petty theft of a bike between 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 30 was reported at EVGR Building A.

Between 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., a second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Museum Way Lot 3.

Tuesday, Jan. 31