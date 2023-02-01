The Daily takes the aux: January 2023 music staff picks

Don’t know what to listen to? The Stanford Daily is here to help. We have compiled a playlist of our staff’s latest jams. Listen to our picks, and check out our article to learn more about the recommendations.

Blvck Hippie — If you feel alone at parties (Recommended by Richard Coca)

“If you feel alone at parties” feels like a time capsule of a song. Between Blvck Hippie’s melancholic lyrics and an upbeat drum pattern coupled with a groovy guitar riff, this song draws heavily on nostalgia. Upon first listen, this song transported me to a time when Stanford was fun. With lyrics that most college students are sure to relate to, Blvck Hippie somehow paints the most beautiful image of a someone dancing at a party, glancing at their situationship, feeling like they know no one at the party, and embracing that loneliness.

Topaz Jones — Broke ft. Elujay (Recommended by Nick Sligh)

Beautiful, melodic, feel-good music from start to finish. Elujay’s vocals sound heavenly at every point in the track. Topaz Jones’ lone verse shines greatly with clever, innocent, and introspective wordplay. It’s a song I can (and will) keep in my musical rotation forever because it’s just that smooth and enjoyable.

Bad Bunny — La Corriente ft. Tony Dize (Recommended by Ximena Sanchez Martinez)

Bad Bunny slays. La Corriente makes me want to dance anytime I hear it. Take a study break and dance to bad Bunny! The beats and rhythm of his songs hit.

Lizzy McAlpine — In What World (Recommended by Theo Baker)

This song kills me. Everytime. Lizzy is such a phenomenally talented singer-songwriter; her lyricism is astounding, her voice is pitch perfect, her instrumentation is intriguing and compelling. This — and really all of her songs — is so hard not to love. Lizzy will make you cry.

Mido and Falasol — Superstar (Recommended by Kelly Wang)

Yes, this song is from a K-drama OST collection (Hospital Playlist). Yes, it’s all in Korean. But don’t let a different language deter you from enjoying such an encouraging song. No, I don’t actually understand the lyrics aside from “괜찮아” (gwaenchanha) meaning “it’s okay/fine.” But I assure you that the bright guitar and upbeat rhythm will help get you going on a slower, sluggish morning. It’s one thing to hear a singer/song-writer belt their heart out to cheer you up. It’s another thing to hear these actors playing accomplished doctors tell you it’ll be alright. They pass along the melody as they jump between well-balanced head and chest voices in such a way that you think there are multiple people who believe in you, speaking to you. Personally, this song has the power to diminish the volume of discouraging voices in my mind, and I encourage you to give it a listen too.

The Beach Boys — God Only Knows (Recommended by Ananya Udaygiri)

C’mon y’all. One word: swoon

JID — 2007 (Recommended by Nick Sligh)

JID’s “The Forever Story” is still in heavy rotation as it should be, given that it was the best hip-hop album of 2022. “2007” might be one of the best outros in the entire history of hip-hop, with a level of elite and delicate storytelling and intricacy that’s practically unmatched. Across a journey that spans multiple decades and even more beat switches, this song is the ultimate finale to a modern-classic album and an ultimate thesis for who JID is as an artist.

Rina Sawayama — Tunnel Vision ft. Shamir (Recommended by Blyss Cleveland)

Before Rina graced the world with two flawless albums, she released a sensational EP featuring this duet where she and Shamir croon about distinctly modern problems — doomscrolling and social media-induced anxiety — over a throwback 90s R&B groove. Teaming up to sing about loneliness? Absolutely genius.

SZA — Forgiveless ft. Ol’ Dirty Bastard (Recommended by Nick Sligh)

SZA rapping with an ODB sample opening and closing the song? Now I feel like I need a whole album of this. The execution was marvelous from front to back. SZA really came through with a side that we rarely see from her on this song, providing bars, pace, and energy that are absolutely infectious and captivating. A fantastic closer to SZA’s long awaited return with “SOS”.

Stella Donnelly — Cold (Recommended by Sofia Gonzalez-Rodriguez)

This song was the perfect end to Stella Donnelly’s most recent album, “Flood.” After the heartfelt — and often sorrowful — musical journey of the ten songs that precede it, “Cold” opens with a charming piano melody accompanied with an upbeat drum beat. Then comes the undeniable sweetness of Donnelly’s voice, which imbues the song with a wistful and honest quality. Matching the high lyrical caliber of the rest of the album, she paints vivid scenes and concludes with a heartbreaking chant that never fails to stop me in my tracks: “You are not big enough for my love.”

