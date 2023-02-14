Police Blotter: False pretenses, vandalism, grand theft

By Hannah Freitag
Feb. 14, 2023, 11:31 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • Between 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at a private residence.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • At 2:24 p.m., property defacement was reported at the Knight Management Center Garage.
  • Petty theft of a bike between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • Between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, petty theft of a bike was reported at Escondido Village.

Friday, Feb. 10

  • Petty theft of a bike between 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 10 was reported at Escondido Village.
  • Petty theft of a scooter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. was reported at Spilker Engineering & Applied Sciences Building.

Sunday, Feb. 12

  • Petty theft of a bike between 12 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 12 was reported at Meier Hall.
  • At 1:23 p.m., it was reported that $400 were obtained under false pretenses.
  • At 3:08 p.m., grand theft of a scooter was reported at Escondido Village.

