Police Blotter: False pretenses, vandalism, grand theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Between 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at a private residence.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

At 2:24 p.m., property defacement was reported at the Knight Management Center Garage.

Petty theft of a bike between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, petty theft of a bike was reported at Escondido Village.

Friday, Feb. 10

Petty theft of a bike between 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 10 was reported at Escondido Village.

Petty theft of a scooter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. was reported at Spilker Engineering & Applied Sciences Building.

Sunday, Feb. 12