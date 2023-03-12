To:
President Marc Tessier-Lavigne
Provost Persis Drell
Jerry Yang, Chair, Stanford Board of Trustees
Condoleezza Rice, Director, Hoover Institute
We write with regard to the fact that Mr. K. Rupert Murdoch is a member of the Hoover Institute’s Board of Overseers. Given that Provost Drell and Director Rice have stated that they intend “increased interaction” between the University and the Hoover, we address both the Director of the Hoover and the senior administration of the University, as well as the chair of the Board of Trustees, who serve as stewards of Stanford University.
We are alarmed that Mr. Murdoch, chairman of Fox News, has facilitated the spread of lies with regard to the 2020 election. Recent information emerging from the lawsuit brought against Fox by voting machine companies Dominion and Smartatic show that Fox News anchors knew the information they were broadcasting to the American people was untrue, yet they repeated these lies over and over again, seeking to increase Fox’s market share and to profit off these lies.
Crucially, these were not just any lies — the misinformation purposefully spewed out by Fox fueled the Insurrection and continues to form the basis for extremely dangerous beliefs that can, as we now know, translate into catastrophic actions, which include death and real threats to the democratic process.
Murdoch’s role in this scandal is clear. Fortune Magazine notes:
Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that he didn’t stop various Fox News commentators from promoting unfounded claims from Trump allies that the election was stolen, even though he could have. He also acknowledged that some of the network’s hosts — Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity — at times endorsed the false claims.
Fox shows no sign whatsoever of changing its pattern of deception and deceit for the sake of financial gain. Just recently, even after the exposure of its calculated and cynical dissemination of falsehoods, one of Fox’s most popular anchors, Tucker Carlson, showed cherry-picked segments of video records of the January 6 Insurrection, using these decontextualized bits to make patently false claims about the entire day’s events. As NBC reports:
Carlson focused Monday’s segment on promoting former President Donald Trump’s narrative by showing video of his supporters walking calmly around the U.S. Capitol. He asserted that other media accounts lied about the attack, proclaiming that while there were some bad apples, most of the rioters were peaceful and calling them “sightseers,” not “insurrectionists.”
This revisionist history is not only shameful, it is extremely dangerous — it will encourage the continuance of conspiracy theories about a “stolen” election and exculpate the guilty.
As National Public Radio has stated, this is not the first time Mr. Murdoch has engaged in questionable actions:
Murdoch has been called to answer for the practices of his media outlets before. News of the World — at one point a flagship tabloid paper for the Murdoch empire in the U.K — was the subject of scandal back in 2011 for reporting tactics that included hacking into people’s phones. The paper shut down and Murdoch was brought before a British parliamentary inquiry…
former Australian prime minister and the newly appointed ambassador to the U.S., Kevin Rudd, has spent the last two years lobbying for an inquiry into media diversity in Australia. He has taken particular aim at the influence of the Murdoch media, and called Rupert Murdoch a threat to democracy.
As far back as 2010, the Columbia Journalism Review published an essay using precisely the same language, “Murdoch’s Threat to Democracy.”
Let us be perfectly clear — in this letter we are not asking that you remove Murdoch from the Board. That is your decision alone. What we are asking of you is that you each publicly account for your acquiescence to Rupert Murdoch’s prestigious appointment to the Board, one which reflects not only on the Hoover, but also on Stanford.
We ask — why is it that Rupert Murdoch is an Overseer? Does his expertise outweigh what many find to be his dangerously deficient sense of ethics? At the Faculty Senate meeting of October 22, 2020, Provost Drell opined: “Over the past decade, Hoover has become much more integrated into Stanford. In a very real sense, and I think this is important to keep in mind, they are, in fact, us.”
Rupert Murdoch is not “us.”
In closing, we wonder what kind of signal his presence sends to our students, who we are training to seek the truth, and to our colleagues on the faculty, who are constantly held to the highest standards of honesty, truth and responsible scholarship. Why is someone who has proven himself an opponent to all these values on the Board?
We look forward to hearing your reasoning.
Sincerely,
Stephen Monismith, Obayashi Professor in the School of Engineering
David Palumbo-Liu, Louise Hewlett Nixon Professor
Branislav Jakovljevic, Sara Hart Kimball Professor in the Humanities
David Spiegel, Jack, Lulu, and Sam Willson Professor of Medicine
Joshua Landy, Andrew B. Hammond Professor of French
Joseph Lipsick, Professor of Pathology, Genetics, and Biology (by courtesy)
Steven Goodman, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health
Peggy Phelan, The Ann O’Day Maples Chair in the Arts, Professor of English and TAPS
Richard Luthy, Silas H. Palmer Professor of Environmental Engineering
Jeffrey R Koseff, William and Martha Campbell Professor of Engineering
Stephen Palumbi, Jane and Marshall Steele Jr. Professor of Oceans
Shelley Fisher Fishkin, James S. Atha Professor in the Humanities
Jonathan Rosa, Associate Professor of Education and, by courtesy, Anthropology, Linguistics, and Comparative Literature
Theodore L. Glasser, Professor Emeritus, Communication
Julie Parsonnet, Professor of Medicine
Helen M. Blau, Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor
Debra Kaysen, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
Benjamin Pinsky, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Medicine
Lorrin Koran, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, Active
Philip A Pizzo, MD, David and Susan Heckerman Professor Emeritus
Robert Malenka, Pritzker Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
Judith Frydman, Professor, Donald Kennedy Chair in the School of Humanities and Sciences
Jonathan Pollack, Professor of Pathology
Cécile Alduy, Professor, French and Italian Department
Terry M. Moe, William Bennett Munro Professor of Political Science and Hoover Senior Fellow
Russ Altman, Professor, Kenneth Fong Professor of Bioengineering
Greer Murphy MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus
Krista Lawlor, Henry Waldgrave Stuart Professor of Philosophy
Robert Dunbar, Keck Professor of Earth Sciences
Rush Rehm, Professor, Theater and Classics
Sara A Michie, Professor of Pathology, Emerita
Philip Levis, Professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
H.-S. Philip Wong, Willard R. and Inez Kerr Bell Professor in the School of Engineering
Jeannette Bohg, Assistant Professor of Computer Science
Natalie Rasgon, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
James Fishkin, Janet M. Peck Professor of International Communication
Stephen Montgomery, Associate Professor of Pathology, Genetics, Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, Computer Science
Mark A. Kay MD PhD, Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics
Dita Gratzinger, Associate Professor, Pathology
Jeff Axelrod, Professor of Pathology
Matthew Smith, Professor of German Studies and Theater & Performance Studies
Matt van de Rijn, MD PhD, Sabine Kohler Professor of Pathology
Stephen J. Galli, Mary Hewitt Loveless, MD Professor, Professor of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology
James Lock, Eric Rothenberg, MD Professor of Pediatrics
Sharika Thiranagama, Associate Professor of Anthropology
Eric Roberts, Charles Simonyi Professor of Computer Science, emeritus
Lalita du Perron, Associate Director, Center for South Asia
James E. Ferrell, Jr., Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology and of Biochemistry
Gavin Sherlock, Professor of Genetics
Virginia Walbot, Professor of Biology, Emerita
Ryan Perkins, Curator for South Asian Studies and Islamic Studies
Michele Elam, William Robertson Coe Professor in Humanities, Dept of English
Grant Parker, Associate Professor of Classics
Anil K. Panigrahi, MD, PhD, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine
Julie Zelenski, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science
Audrey Shafer, Professor Emerita, Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine
Creed Stary, Associate Professor
Martin Angst, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine
Sarvagna Patel, MD, Clinical Instructor in Anesthesiology
Dan Jurafsky, Professor, Linguistics and Computer Science, and Reynolds Professor in Humanities
Paula Moya, Professor of English
Ramon Saldivar, Professor of English & Comparative Literature
Elliot J. Krane, Professor, Emeritus, Departments of Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
Bryant Lin, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine
Ralph Cohen, Barbara Kimball Browning Professor of Mathematics, Emeritus
Susan McConnell, Professor of Biology
Julie Williamson, DO Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
Elizabeth Hadly, Professor of Biology and Earth System Science
Victoria Fahrenbach, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine
David Lobell, Professor of Earth System Science
Milap Rakholia, M.D. Clinical Instructor in Anesthesiology
Genevieve D’souza, Clinical Associate Professor
Brooke Howitt, Associate Professor of Pathology
Michele Dauber, Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law
James Holland Jones, Professor of Environmental Behavioral Sciences
Mark Greif, Associate Professor of English
Amado Padilla, Professor Graduate School of Education
Kathryn Starkey, Professor of German Studies
Jessica Riskin, Frances and Charles Field Professor of History
James Holland Jones, Professor, Environmental Behavioral Sciences
M Bruce MacIver, Professor Emeritus, Anesthesiology
Donald E Born, Clinical Professor
Monika Greenleaf, Associate Professor Slavic Languages & Literatures and Comparative Literature
Fabian Okonski, Assistant Professor
Nick McKeown, the Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, Sequoia Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Vivianne Tawfik, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine
Michael Snyder, Professor and Chair of Genetics
David Bingham MD, Clinical assistant professor
Laura Wittman, Associate Professor of French and Italian
Rita Agarwal, Clinical Professor