Letter from the Editor | Apply to the Editorial Board

Dear Readers,

We are inviting applications for the relaunched Editorial Board of The Stanford Daily.

There has recently been much conversation surrounding Stanford University on our campus and beyond; discussions about Stanford in its capacity as an educator, an employer, a provider of pastoral and physical care, a force in Silicon Valley, and a petri dish of future leaders.

The Editorial Board will aim to break down these big issues with careful analysis and debate. We will investigate the facts and genuinely engage with the manifold perspectives behind any issue. We will work to not only examine the status quo but to construct a better path forward for Stanford, suggesting the actionable steps we must take to reach that future. The Board’s main purpose and goal will not be to complain; it will be to constructively advance discourse.

To this end, the Board will meet weekly to discuss the most pressing issues on campus and relating to Stanford more broadly. We will collectively write weekly Opinions articles on these issues under a single byline, The Editorial Board. The Board will consist of 7 members in total, including experienced editors and writers from The Stanford Daily as well as members of the Stanford community. It is not an individual voice or opinion that will make the Board impactful, but a collective desire to improve this institution for its students, workers, faculty, and global impact.

If you are someone with ideas for change, someone who enjoys critical debate and avoids the easy answers in favor of true understanding — apply to join the Editorial Board by Wednesday, April 5 at 10:00 p.m.

Joyce Chen

Vol. 263 Editorial Board Chair