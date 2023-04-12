Police Blotter: Assault to commit rape, bike theft, hit-and-run

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 4 to April 11 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to rape.

Tuesday, April 4

At an unknown time between Feb. 1, 2020, and Feb. 29, 2020, a rape that led to an unconscious victim was reported at Roble Hall.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. on April 3, damage to property to violate civil rights was reported at Norcliffe Hall.

Between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on March 31, an assault to commit rape took place at the Munger Graduate Residences.

At 4:30 p.m., an attempted petty theft was reported at Ujamaa-A.

Wednesday, April 5

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 21, a bike was stolen from Mirrielees Highrise.

Between 12 p.m. on April 15, 2022, and 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, a bike was stolen from Mirrielees Highrise.

Between 4 p.m. on April 4 and 12 p.m. on April 5, a bike was stolen from Ng House.

Between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on April 4, a student safety incident took place in Crothers Hall.

At 2 p.m. between March 16 and March 22, a bike was stolen from EVGR Building A.

Thursday, April 6

Between 1:14 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on April 5, an obscene and annoying telephone call threatening intimidation was reported at the Bass Biology Building.

At 12 p.m., non-criminal hate violence took place at Hillel Ziff Center.

Between 12 p.m. on March 7 and 11:58 p.m. on April 6, a threat of a crime with the intent to terrorize took place at McDonald Hall.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning.

At 8:15 p.m., a student safety incident took place at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 5 p.m. on March 24 and 10 a.m. on April 4, a bike was stolen from Phi Kappa Psi.

Friday, April 7

At an unknown time on April 6, a hit-and-run collision involving property damage including vehicles took place in Roth Way Garage.

At an unknown time between March 25 and April 2, a student safety incident took place at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 4:30 p.m. on April 6 and 1 p.m. on April 7, a bike was stolen from EVGR Building B.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., petty theft took place in the Barnes Highrise.

Saturday, April 8

Between 2 p.m. on April 1 and 7 a.m. on April 8, vandalism of less than $400 took place at Sapp Center for Science Teaching and Learning.

Between 11 a.m. on April 2 and 11 a.m. on April 6, a bike was stolen from Norcliffe Hall.

Sunday, April 9

Between 12 p.m. on March 24 and 4:30 p.m. on April 9, grand theft of a bike took place at Enchanted Broccoli Forest.

Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 8, appropriate lost property took place at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Monday, April 10

Between 8:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on April 9, a bike was stolen at EVGR Building B.

Between 1:50 a.m. and 12 p.m., a bike was stolen from Delta Delta Delta.

Tuesday, April 11

Between 8 p.m. on April 11 and 1 p.m. on April 11, grand theft of a bike took place at Mirrielees Highrise.

Unknown