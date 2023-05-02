Police Blotter: Property damage, grand theft, vandalism

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 25 to May 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, April 25

Between an unspecified time on Jan. 9 and Mar. 17, stalking was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 10 a.m. on Mar. 1 and Apr. 25, petty theft of embezzlement was reported at Kappa Alpha Theta.

Between 9 a.m. on Apr. 17 and 12 p.m. on Apr. 20, vandalism of $400 or more was reported at the Oval.

Between 8:30 a.m. on Apr. 24 and 10 a.m. on Apr. 25, property damage and violation of civil rights were reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way Building 200.

Between 6:20 a.m. and 7:45 p.m., grand theft of money, property and vehicle parts was reported at the Stock Farm Parking Lot.

Between 10:40 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at the Cantor Arts Center.

Wednesday, April 26

Between 8 a.m. on Apr. 24 and 10:45 a.m. on Apr. 26, property damage was reported at the Faculty Building East & West.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at the Tresidder Parking Lot.

Thursday, April 27

Between 7 p.m. on Mar. 23 and 12 p.m. on Apr. 14, petty theft was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

Friday, April 28

Between 12 p.m. on Apr. 26 and 1 a.m. on Apr. 27, petty theft of a bike was reported at Green Library.

Between 7 p.m. on Apr. 27 and 10:00 a.m. on Apr. 28, petty theft of a bike was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Between 12:01 a.m. and 9 a.m., grand theft of a bike was reported at Florence Moore Hall.

Saturday, April 29

Between 9:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Apr. 28, petty theft of a bike was reported at the Center For Integrated Systems.

Between 6:30 p.m. and 6:48 p.m. on Apr. 28, petty theft was reported at Lathrop Library.

Sunday, April 30

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Apr. 29, petty theft was reported at the Bass Biology Building.

Vandalism of less than $400 At 1:13 p.m., vandalism of less than $400 was reported at the Sand Hill Restrooms.

Monday, May 1