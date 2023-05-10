Police Blotter: Hit and run, grand theft and fraud

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 2 to May 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, May 2

Between 5 p.m. on April 29 and 5 p.m. on Apr. 30, grand theft of money, labor and property was reported at Lagunita-Granada.

At 8:57 p.m. on May 2, a hit and run resulting in injury was reported at Hundred Block.

Between 7:36 p.m. July 1, 2022 and May 2, 2023 an incident of student safety was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At an unspecified time, date and location stalking was reported.

Wednesday, May 3

At 2:50 a.m. May 3 a warrant arrest misdemeanor was reported at Govs Corner Parking Lot.

Between 7 p.m. on Mar. 5 and 8 a.m. on Mar. 6 motor vehicle theft was reported at Arrillaga Family Sports Center.

Between 3:40 p.m. on May 1 and 8:55 p.m. on May 3 impersonation was reported at 650 Jane Stanford Way.

Thursday, May 4

Between 5 p.m. on May 3 and 10:48 a.m. May 4 grand theft of money, labor and property from a motor vehicle was reported at EV 2 Building 60.

Friday, May 5

At 1 p.m. on May 5 second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Palm Oval.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on May 4 second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Roth Way Garage.

Saturday, May 6

Between 4:15 p.m. and 4:34 p.m. on May 6 disorderly conduct was reportedly at the Environment and Energy Building.

Monday, May 8