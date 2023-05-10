Police Blotter: Hit and run, grand theft and fraud

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 2 to May 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Tuesday, May 2
- Between 5 p.m. on April 29 and 5 p.m. on Apr. 30, grand theft of money, labor and property was reported at Lagunita-Granada.
- At 8:57 p.m. on May 2, a hit and run resulting in injury was reported at Hundred Block.
- Between 7:36 p.m. July 1, 2022 and May 2, 2023 an incident of student safety was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.
- At an unspecified time, date and location stalking was reported.
Wednesday, May 3
- At 2:50 a.m. May 3 a warrant arrest misdemeanor was reported at Govs Corner Parking Lot.
- Between 7 p.m. on Mar. 5 and 8 a.m. on Mar. 6 motor vehicle theft was reported at Arrillaga Family Sports Center.
- Between 3:40 p.m. on May 1 and 8:55 p.m. on May 3 impersonation was reported at 650 Jane Stanford Way.
Thursday, May 4
- Between 5 p.m. on May 3 and 10:48 a.m. May 4 grand theft of money, labor and property from a motor vehicle was reported at EV 2 Building 60.
Friday, May 5
- At 1 p.m. on May 5 second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Palm Oval.
- Between 2:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on May 4 second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Roth Way Garage.
Saturday, May 6
- Between 4:15 p.m. and 4:34 p.m. on May 6 disorderly conduct was reportedly at the Environment and Energy Building.
Monday, May 8
- Between 12 p.m. on May 1 and 9:15 a.m. on May 8 an instance of obtaining money by false pretenses was reported at Kappa Kappa Gamma.
- Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on May 8 petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Lathrop Library.
- Between 11:40 a.m. on May 5 and 11 a.m. on May 8 grand theft of money, labor and property was reported at Lathrop Library.
- Between 1:30 p.m. on May 5 and 8 p.m. on May 7 grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Lagunita-Granada.
- At 1:40 p.m. on May 8 possession of information with intention to fraud was reported at Ev Studio 6.