Police Blotter: Breaking and entering, hit-and-run, arson

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 16 to May 23 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, May 16

Between 2 p.m. on May 15 and 11:30 a.m. on May 16, petty theft of a bicycle was reported at the Knight Management Center.

Between 11 p.m. on May 15 and 9:30 a.m. on May 16, motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence at 1098 Cathcart Way.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Main Quad Building 370.

Between 6:50 p.m. to 7 p.m., petty theft was reported at EVGR Building D.

Wednesday, May 17

Between 1 p.m. on Apr. 6 and 11:30 a.m. on May 6, motor vehicle theft was reported at Polya Hall.

At 10:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported EVGR Building C.

Between 3 p.m. on May 16 and 12 p.m. on May 17, petty theft was reported at Band Shak.

Between 4:15 p.m. and 4:25 p.m., grand theft of money, labor and property from a motor vehicle was reported at Madera Child Care Center.

Thursday, May 18

Between 3 p.m. on Apr. 7 and 6 a.m. on Apr. 29, petty theft was reported at EVGR Building A.

Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 1, petty theft of a bicycle was reported at Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center.

At 2:53 p.m., stalking was reported at Main Quad.

Friday, May 19

Between 10 a.m. on May 12 and 8 a.m. on May 15, vandalism worth $400 or more was reported at Lasuen Restroom.

At 1:14 a.m., property arson was reported at Florence Moore Hall.

At 7:23 p.m. on May 19, disorderly conduct involving alcohol was reported at the Field Hockey Bleachers.

Saturday, May 20

Between 12:01 a.m. on April 15 and 11:59 p.m. on May 17, theft by use of access card information was reported at Escondido Village Studio 6.

At 12:23 a.m., obtainment of money by false pretenses was reported at Escondido Village Studio 5.

At 3:43 a.m., drug violations and disorderly conduct due to intoxication were reported at Main Quad.

Between 5:55 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., battery on person was reported at Frost Amphitheater.

Sunday, May 21

Between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. on May 16, grand theft of a bicycle was reported at Escondido Village 2 Building 84.

Between 6 p.m. on May 19 and 8 a.m. on May 20, petty theft of a bicycle was reported at Roble Field Parking Garage.

At 10 a.m., second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Hundred Block.

At 10 a.m., vandalism of $400 or more was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Hundred Block.

Between 12 p.m. on May 19 and 11 a.m. on May 21, petty theft of an electrical bicycle was reported at Governor’s Corner Jenkins House.

Monday, May 22

Between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on May 4, motor vehicle theft was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 16, petty theft was reported at the Emergency Operations Center.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 18, property damage and a hit-and-run collision was reported at Via Ortega Garage.

Between 8:01 a.m. and 8:02 a.m. on May 21, an annoying and obscene telephone call as well as disorderly conduct was reported at Alpha Phi.

Between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Encina Hall West.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., grand theft of an electrical bicycle was reported at Potter House.

Tuesday, May 23