Jack Ryan adds individual title at US Nationals

Emerging from the 2023 USA Diving National Championships as the winner of the men’s 1-meter springboard, the Cardinal’s sophomore diver Jack Ryan added another event to his lineup for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships this summer.

Having already secured his spot on Team USA’s squad with a win in the mixed synchronized 3-meter event, Ryan scored 776.90 in the 1-meter springboard final on May 20 to be crowned national champion, winning by a 30-point margin.

The sophomore put on an altogether strong showing in West Virginia, also grabbing sixth place in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard and fourth place in the individual 3-meter springboard.

Ryan confirmed that he would compete in both the men’s 1-meter springboard and mixed synchronized 3-meter events at the upcoming World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan this summer from July 14-22. He also hopes to travel to Santiago, Chile in late October for the Pan American Championships.

“[The] mixed 3m is definitely the stronger event for me, in my opinion,” Ryan said. “Krysta [Palmer, Ryan’s partner in the event] and I do a dive together that I think only one or two other teams in the world do, so I am excited about coming into that stage with a degree of difficulty edge — but mostly I am just happy to have qualified and to have the chance to represent my country.”

Reflecting on his recently-completed sophomore season in the NCAA, one moment in particular sprang to mind as a highlight: the 1-meter event at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in which Ryan won bronze to give the Cardinal its sole medal of the meet.

“Almost the entire team showed up to cheer me on,” Ryan said. “Coming out of the water after each dive and hearing them go crazy made it my favorite event by far.”