Letter from the Editor | Apply to the Editorial Board

Dear Readers,

Applications for the Editorial Board of The Stanford Daily are once again open. You can see our previous editorials here.

The Editorial Board aims to break down the most pressing issues on Stanford’s campus. To that end, we’ve written about everything from academic freedom and affirmative action to Greek life and Stanford’s more unsavory alumni.

No matter the subject, we commit to investigating the facts and engaging with opposing perspectives behind each editorial that we write. We aim to go beyond examining the status quo and to consistently offer actionable steps toward a better future for Stanford and its community members.

The Board will consist of seven members in total, including experienced editors and writers from The Stanford Daily as well as members of the Stanford community. We will meet to discuss issues weekly and write editorials biweekly under a shared byline.

Whether you agree or disagree with what we have previously written: If you want to be part of a powerful campus voice that moves the conversation forward, apply by September 10.

Joyce Chen

Vol. 263 & 264 Editorial Board Chair