Police Blotter: Robbery, assault and vandalism

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 was reported at the Hoskins Mid-Rise.

An attempted robbery at an unknown date and time was reported at the Wilbur Hall parking lot.

A hit-and-run collision on an unknown date and time was reported at 160 Comstock Cir.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Petty theft of a bicycle between 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 was reported at 675 Lomita Dr.

Vandalism at 12:12 p.m. was reported at the Huang Engineering Center.

A hit-and-run collision at an unknown date and time was reported at Manzanita Garage.

Friday, Sept. 29

Assault and battery at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 28 was reported at Discovery Walk & Jordan Way.

Petty theft of a bicycle at an unknown date and time was reported at Mirrielees.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. was reported at Old Union.

Petty theft of a bicycle at unknown date and time was reported at 269 Campus Drive.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of assault and battery.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Petty theft of a bicycle at an unknown date and time was reported at East House.

Petty theft of a bicycle at an unknown date and time was reported at Potter House.

Domestic battery resulting in injury between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. was reported at the Football Stadium.

A hit and run collision between 11:20 a.m. and 8 p.m. was reported at Lot 9 of 260 Lasuen Street.

Battery at an unknown date and time was reported at the Football Stadium.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of domestic battery and battery.

Monday, Oct. 1

Grand theft of a backpack between 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 12:30 a.m on Oct. 1 was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 and 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 1 was reported at the Cantor Arts Center.

Petty theft of a scooter at an unknown date and time was reported at Roble Gym.

Petty theft of a package between 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 29 was reported at EV Studio 1.

Tuesday, Oct. 2