Police Blotter: Attempted murder and Clery hate crime

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

An agency assist for an attempted murder at 12:45 a.m. was reported at 573 Arboretum Road (Arboretum Grove).

Grand theft of vehicle tires between 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 was reported at 374 Santa Teresa Street (Roble Hall Parking Lot).

Petty theft of a key box between 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 was reported at 480 Oak Road (Environmental Safety Trailer).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 was reported at 63 Abrams Court.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 3:55 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 17 was reported at 641 Knight Way (GSB Zambrano Hall).

SUDPS confirmed that the report of an agency assist for attempted murder was the same incident as reported to the campus community via AlertSU.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Petty theft of an e-scooter at an unknown time and date was reported at 285 Santa Teresa Street (Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Parking Garage).

Thursday, Oct. 19

Theft of a bicycle between 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees Highrise).

Driving under the influence at 10:53 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Cowell Lane.

Friday, Oct. 20

A Clery hate crime at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 was reported at 528 Lasuen Mall (White Plaza).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of the Clery hate crime.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Theft of a bicycle between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. was reported at 251 Governor’s Avenue South.

Automobile burglary between 11:20 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. was reported at the Stanford Dish Parking Lot.

Theft of a bicycle between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. was reported at 475 Via Ortega.

Theft of a bicycle between 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 was reported at 121 Campus Drive (Lyman Building 3).

Sunday, Oct. 22

A Clery hate crime at 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 20 was reported at 528 Lasuen Mall (White Plaza).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of the Clery hate crime.

Monday, Oct. 23

A hit and run collision at an unknown time and date was reported at 214 Pine Hill Court.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 was reported at 1201 Welch Road (Lucas Center).

Theft of a golf cart at an unknown time and date was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

An assault and battery at an unknown time and date was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

Petty theft of a package between 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 was reported at 5 Comstock Circle (Lieberman House).

Vandalism between 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 was reported at 557 Escondido Mall (Green Library).

Petty theft of a bicycle at an unknown time and date was reported at 475 Via Ortega (Huang Engineering Center).

Grand theft of a bicycle at an unknown time and date was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of the assault and battery at Tresidder Memorial Union.