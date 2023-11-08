Police Blotter: Mezuzah theft and hit-and-run

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Petty theft of an e-scooter between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 30 was reported at 518 Memorial Way (Lathrop Library).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 was reported at 580 Lomita Drive (Denning House).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 11 p.m. on Sept. 16 was reported at 729 Escondido Road (Escondido Village Studio 2).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 1 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa Street (Potter).

Petty theft of a mezuzah at 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 was reported at 557 Mayfield Ave (Sigma Nu).

Attempted petty theft from a vehicle between 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 31 was reported at 1135 Campus Dr. (Narnia House).

Warrant arrest on Oct. 31 at 11:04 p.m. was conducted at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Building #310).

The theft of the mezuzah, a sacred Jewish symbol, was reported under Protected Identity Harm Reporting for antisemitism. The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on both the reports of theft of the mezuzah and the warrant arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Clery stalking between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 was reported at 661 Escondido Road (Gerhard Casper Dining Commons).

Friday, Nov. 3

Hit-and-run collision at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at Campus Drive (Ayshire Farm Lane).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 562 Salvatierra Walk (Student Services Center).

Petty theft of motor vehicle parts between 8 a.m. on Nov. 2 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 37 Angell Court (EVGR Studio 3).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 1:40 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

Petty theft from a vehicle between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 was reported at 1700 Stanford Avenue.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 was reported at 365 Galvez Street (Ford Center).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Graduate School of Business).

Petty theft of an e-bicycle between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 514 Lausen Mall (The Nitery).

Clery stalking between 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 15 and 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Building 200).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the hit-and-run collision and its connection to the hit-and-run AlertSU post reported under Protected Identity Harm Reporting for Islamophobia. California Highway Patrol is also assisting in the investigation of the hit-and-run.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Grand theft of a bicycle between 8 p.m. and 11:54 p.m. on Nov. 3 was reported at 53 Dudley Lane.

Sunday, Nov. 5